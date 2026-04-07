Inside Claude Code’s New Ultra Plan : The Deep Plan Mode Explained

Anthropic has introduced the “Ultra Plan” for Claude Code, a system designed to support diverse project management needs through three distinct modes: Simple Plan, Visual Plan and Deep Plan. According to Ray Amjad, the Deep Plan mode is particularly suited for complex workflows, as it utilizes sub-agents to perform tasks like risk assessments. Additionally, features such as inline comments and visual diagram support allow teams to collaborate more effectively during the planning and review process.

Discover how the Ultra Plan supports multitasking across different project stages and facilitates communication through its integrated feedback features. Start a plan from your CLI, draft it on Claude Code on the web, then execute it remotely or back in your terminal. Below gain insight into specific use cases, including managing dependency updates and iterative development workflows. This announcement provides a clear overview of the system’s functionality and its potential role in addressing various project challenges.

What is Ultra Plan & How Does It Work?

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Anthropic’s “Ultra Plan” is a cloud-based planning tool integrated into Claude Code, designed to enhance task management and streamline workflows with advanced features and an intuitive interface.

Key features include accelerated task processing (twice as fast as local modes), enhanced collaboration tools like inline comments and visual diagrams and multitasking capabilities for managing multiple plans simultaneously.

Ultra Plan offers three modes of operation, Simple Plan, Visual Plan and Deep Plan, catering to varying project complexities, from basic tasks to high-stakes workflows requiring risk assessments and architecture reviews.

It is particularly effective for complex workflows such as dependency updates, iterative development and risk assessments, though simpler tasks may not fully benefit from its advanced features.

Anthropic is committed to continuous improvement through A/B testing and user feedback, with plans for future updates to enhance scalability, functionality and applicability across diverse use cases.

Ultra Plan is a cloud-based planning tool that users can activate with the `/ultra plan` command in Claude Code. Once enabled, it transitions planning tasks to a collaborative online environment. This new feature allows users to draft, review and refine plans in real time, fostering teamwork and improving efficiency.

“Ultraplan hands a planning task from your local CLI to a Claude Code on the web session running in plan mode. Claude drafts the plan in the cloud while you keep working in your terminal. When the plan is ready, you open it in your browser to comment on specific sections, ask for revisions, and choose where to execute it.”

The interface is equipped with features such as inline comments and visual elements, allowing teams to provide detailed feedback and ensure plans are thoroughly vetted before implementation. For teams seeking a centralized platform to manage tasks, Ultra Plan offers a robust solution that enhances collaboration and clarity.

Key Features & Benefits

Ultra Plan introduces several enhancements over traditional local planning modes, including:

Accelerated Processing: Tasks are completed approximately twice as fast compared to local planning modes, reducing delays and improving productivity.

Tasks are completed approximately twice as fast compared to local planning modes, reducing delays and improving productivity. Enhanced Collaboration Tools: Features like inline comments and support for visual diagrams (e.g., ASCII and Mermaid formats) make it easier to communicate ideas and refine plans.

Features like inline comments and support for visual diagrams (e.g., ASCII and Mermaid formats) make it easier to communicate ideas and refine plans. Multitasking Capabilities: Users can manage and review multiple plans simultaneously, making it ideal for complex or multi-layered projects.

These features are tailored to improve communication, efficiency and overall workflow, particularly for teams handling intricate or large-scale tasks.

Find more information on Claude Code by browsing our extensive range of articles, guides and tutorials.

Modes of Operation

Ultra Plan offers three distinct modes, each designed to cater to specific project requirements:

Simple Plan: A basic mode that mirrors local planning functionality, suitable for straightforward or smaller tasks.

A basic mode that mirrors local planning functionality, suitable for straightforward or smaller tasks. Visual Plan: Incorporates visual elements such as diagrams, making it ideal for tasks that require detailed explanations or collaborative input.

Incorporates visual elements such as diagrams, making it ideal for tasks that require detailed explanations or collaborative input. Deep Plan: Employs multiple sub-agents for advanced analysis, including risk assessment and architecture review, making it suitable for high-stakes or complex projects.

These modes provide flexibility and adaptability, making sure that Ultra Plan can accommodate a wide range of workflows and project complexities.

Optimal Use Cases and Effectiveness

Ultra Plan is particularly effective in scenarios that involve significant changes or complex workflows. Examples include:

Dependency Updates: Managing updates across interconnected systems or components.

Managing updates across interconnected systems or components. Iterative Development: Supporting workflows that require frequent revisions and updates.

Supporting workflows that require frequent revisions and updates. Risk Assessment: Using tools like Deep Plan for comprehensive analysis and architecture reviews.

For simpler tasks, however, the benefits of Ultra Plan may be less pronounced, as local planning modes might suffice. The choice of planning mode plays a critical role in determining its effectiveness, with Deep Plan offering the most comprehensive capabilities for complex needs.

Continuous Improvement Through Testing

Anthropic is committed to refining Ultra Plan through ongoing server-controlled A/B testing. By analyzing user interactions and feedback, the system dynamically adjusts planning modes and collects data to optimize performance. This iterative approach ensures that Ultra Plan evolves to meet user needs effectively, enhancing both functionality and user experience over time.

Challenges and Considerations

While Ultra Plan offers numerous advantages, its effectiveness can vary based on the complexity of the task and the selected mode of operation. For simpler projects, the additional features may not justify the transition from local planning tools. Additionally, users may face a learning curve when adapting to the new interface and features, particularly if they are accustomed to traditional planning methods.

Future Developments

The infrastructure supporting Ultra Plan is built with scalability in mind, allowing for future enhancements and expansions. Anthropic plans to introduce new models, prompts and tools based on user feedback and testing outcomes. These updates aim to further streamline planning processes and broaden the tool’s applicability across diverse use cases. As the system evolves, it has the potential to become an indispensable resource for teams managing complex workflows.

Why Ultra Plan Matters

Ultra Plan represents a significant step forward for Claude Code, offering advanced tools and a more efficient approach to planning. While it may not be the ideal solution for every scenario, its utility in managing intricate projects and fostering collaboration makes it a valuable addition to Anthropic’s suite of tools. For teams seeking a centralized, cloud-based platform to handle complex workflows, Ultra Plan provides a compelling and practical solution.

Media Credit: Ray Amjad



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