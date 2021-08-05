New Ultimaker print core CC for high-strength 3D printing

This month 3D printing manufacturer Ultimaker has unveiled a new print core CC printing head designed for high-strength 3D printing with abrasive material such as carbon fibre and glass which would normally damage a 3D printing head. Not only is the latest Ultimaker print core CC tougher it is also available in both 0.4 mm and 0.6 mm nozzle diameters providing makers, developers and engineers with a wider choice of flexibility when printing 3D models.

With a wear-resistant, hardened steel nozzle and titanium heat break the Ultimaker print core CC unlocks the power to print high-strength applications with extra stiffness and rigidity, using a wide range of composite materials from the Ultimaker ecosystem. With a quick-swap design, the Ultimaker print core CC like all Ultimaker print cores, can be quickly and easily changed, tool-free, to meet the requirements of any print job, increasing your efficiency and decreasing downtime.

“The Ultimaker print core CC has been a workhorse for us here at Jabil. Our PA 4035 CF filament, which is a PA 12 with 35% carbon fiber by weight, is quite abrasive, so having a highly wear resistant nozzle is a must. We were excited to learn about the 0.4 mm offering, which gives us the flexibility to print finer feature detail than the 0.6 mm nozzle, while maintaining the same reliability and durability we’ve come to appreciate.” – Levi Loesch, Process Engineer at Jabil Additive Manufacturing

“Ultimaker is proud to announce the Ultimaker print core CC – the newest addition to our line of print cores suited to specific job types and applications, from manufacturing to prototyping. It acts as both an update and replacement for the print core CC Red, offering increased robustness, reliability, and much more. We can’t wait to see what you do with it. Take 3D printing with abrasive materials to the next level, with Ultimaker’s new CC core design! The upgraded CC print cores now come in both 0.4 mm and 0.6 mm nozzle diameters, giving you the flexibility to choose between higher details or faster print times when printing high-strength applications.”

Source : Ultimaker

