TOPPOSH Nebulizer3D print polisher

3D printers who wish to polish their PLA and ABS 3D printing models to a glossy finish may be interested in a new 3D print polisher called TOPPOSH. Featuring a 10 minutes quick polishing cycle, uniform heating and compatibility with both ABS and PLA printing filaments the Nebulizer 3D print polisher is capable of polishing both simple and complex structures as well as carrying out boat processing.

“To ensure an improved post-processing experience for 3D printing enthusiasts, TOPPOSH developed a special solvent to achieve quick and effective PLA polishing. This solvent is a blend of acetone, alkanes, and various stabilizers and can soften both PLA and ABS without deforming the models. By using heat as a catalyst, the layer lines will melt and quickly merge into a perfectly smooth surface. Models polished with TOPPOSH eliminate layer lines while preserving all of the model’s intricate details. TOPPOSH will not damage any print details and leaves your designs looking smooth and shiny.”

Assuming that the TOPPOSH funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the TOPPOSH 3D print polisher project play the promotional video below.

3D print polisher

“With TOPPOSH, polishing 3D prints is more efficient than ever before. A longer polishing time is recommended for larger models, but generally not more than 20 minutes to avoid over polishing. Although solvent steam provides more uniform polishing results than soaking, the vapor created by heating alone tends to cause uneven results. Therefore, we added a nebulizer to the lid to spray the solvent mist from above. “

“The design of the model tray is also a great help when using TOPPOSH with some complex designs. By using the tray, direct contact can be avoided with the solvent or the surface of the model, further protecting the model. For further versatility there are brackets on either side of the tray, allowing the model to be suspended with fishing line or wire for a better finish from top to bottom.”

Source : Kickstarter

