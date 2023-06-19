UK’s AI Foundation Model Taskforce to be led by Ian Hogarth

The UK government has announced that the UK’s AI Foundation Model Taskforce will be led by technology entrepreneur Ian Hogarth. Hogarth founded SongKick which was sold back in 2017 to Warner Music.

The UK government s has said that the new task force will be modeled on the success of the Vaccine Taskforce that was set up in the UK for the pandemic and it will have an initial £100 million of funding to monitor Artificial Intelligence development.

The renowned tech investor, entrepreneur and AI specialist Ian Hogarth has been announced as the chair of the Government’s Foundation Model Taskforce, reporting directly to the Prime Minister and Technology Secretary.

A leading authority on AI, Ian has co-authored the annual State of AI report since 2018 on the progress of AI. Ian is also a visiting professor at University College London and he has a strong background in tech entrepreneurship as the founder of the start-up Songkick and the venture capital fund Plural.

Under Ian’s leadership, a key focus for the Taskforce in the coming months will be taking forward cutting-edge safety research in the run up to the first global summit on AI safety to be hosted in the UK later this year.

You can find out more details about the government’s plans for the UK’s AI Foundation Model Taskforce and their plans for Artificial Intelligence over at the government’s website at the link below.

