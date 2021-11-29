UK CMA will oversee Google’s Privacy Sandbox

The UK’s CMA (Competition and Markets Authority has come to an agreement with Google where it will oversee Google’s Privacy Sandbox.

The news was announced by both the CMA on their website and also by Google and Google has now offered revised commitments which have been agreed to by the CMA.

We are determined to ensure that the Privacy Sandbox is developed in a way that works for the entire ecosystem and, as part of this process, we have now offered revised commitments, which can be found in full on the CMA’s website.

These revisions underline our commitment to ensuring that the changes we make in Chrome will apply in the same way to Google’s ad tech products as to any third party, and that the Privacy Sandbox APIs will be designed, developed and implemented with regulatory oversight and input from the CMA and the ICO. We also support the objectives set out yesterday in the ICO’s Opinion on Data protection and privacy expectations for online advertising proposals, including the importance of supporting and developing privacy-safe advertising tools that protect people’s privacy and prevent covert tracking.

You can see full details on what Google has agreed with the CMA over at the CMA website and over at Google’s website at the links below.

Source Google, CMA

