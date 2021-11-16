Google announces Digital Future Initiative $1 billion investment in Australia

Google has announced Digital Future Initiative which will see the company invest $1 billion in Australia over the next five years.

The search giant has revealed that the money will be used to strengthen the digital infrastructure and also to develop Australian technology and talent.

Australia has helped shape Google itself, from early work on Google Maps to progress on Chromebooks, Photos, Payments and Fitbit today. During the bushfires and pandemic, our priority has been making sure Australians can turn to Google for information to stay safe, work and learn from home, and keep their businesses running.

Looking ahead, we want to help Australia shape the next wave of innovations, and bring the benefits of technology to more people. To help, today I’m proud to announce our biggest investment in Australia yet: a five-year, A$1 billion commitment to launch the Digital Future Initiative.

