Affordable, programmable UFACTORY Lite 6 robotic arm can help you be more productive

If you are in the market for a programmable robotic arm to help your business production line needs you may be interested in the affordable UFACTORY Lite 6 robot arm now available on Kickstarter. The project has already raised over $300,000 with still 24 days remaining. Equipped with six axes, Lite 6 is perfect for simple, repetitive tasks and supports Windows, Mac, iOS, Linux and Android operating systems and can be programmed using Python ROS and C++ depending on your skills and application.

UFACTORY Lite 6 robotic arm

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $1199 or £871 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 61% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The built-in 16-bit absolute encoder and FOC control algorithm, the customized brushless motor creates smooth movement, high torque capability, and delivers excellent repeatability. Lite 6 is designed for 24/7 continually working. Combined with industrial-grade harmonic drive, actuators can execute the commands day and night without stopping. All new cost-effective actuators. The harmonic drive is a must to guarantee the repeatability of the robot, but it is also very expensive. So Lite 6 has hybrid actuators design to balance the cost and performance. In our design, the harmonic drives are for the high torque joints and direct drive motors are for the rest.”

If the UFACTORY Lite 6 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the UFACTORY Lite 6 robotic arm project view the promotional video below.

“Users can teach the robot motions and positions easily and quickly, greatly simplifying robot programming, users can also program Lite 6 with Python, ROS, and C++. In addition, UFACTORY offers a free Simulator, users can try Lite 6 for free before they buy it. Built-in pump design makes the internal wiring possible. And brushless pump motor enables the long-term lifetime for 24/7 continually working. Moreover, the air pressure sensor gives real-time feedback of pressure which makes drop-off detection possible.”

“No need to spend additional money on training and software, Lite 6 offers users free software – UFACTORY Studio, even non-specialists can run it in 2 hours. Users can simply drag and drop to program and control it by a graphical user interface, which saves training cost and operation time. “

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the robotic arm, jump over to the official UFACTORY Lite 6 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

