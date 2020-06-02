UDOO Bolt Gear AMD Ryzen Vega mini PC $399

A new mini PC has been launched by UDOO in the form of the Bolt Gear designed for businesses, developers, and enthusiasts. Pat powered by an AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B Quad Core/eight Thread @ 2.0ghz with 3.6ghz boosted processor supported by 2x Ddr4 Dual-channel 64-bit So-dimm Sockets With Ecc Support Up To 32gb 2400 Mt/s.

The mini PC system is also equipped with an AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics GPU 2 X Hdmi 1.4 ports and 2 X USB-C ports and 2x USB 3.0 Type-A . Other features include Gigabit Ethernet (Rj-45) Realtek Rtl8111g, Wifi/bt Combo Module Slot M.2 Socket 1 Key E 2230. “It is ideal for several scenarios, such as work from home, productivity, entertainment, and rapid prototyping” says UDOO.

– AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B Quad Core/eight Thread @ 2.0ghz (3.6ghz Boost)

– 2x Ddr4 Dual-channel 64-bit So-dimm Sockets With Ecc Support Up To 32gb 2400 Mt/s

– AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics (8 Gpu Cu)

– SSD Sata Module Slot M.2 Socket Key B 2260; NVMe Module Slot M.2 Socket Key M 2280; Sata 3.0 6 Gbit/s Standard Connector

“UDOO BOLT GEAR is a lightning-fast and customizable solution that is ready to accept a vast array of memory, storage, and operating systems. It is a hand-size Arduino-compatible Mini PC based on an AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1000 Processor – a 4-cores, 8-threads CPU. On top of that, it features AMD Radeon™ “Vega” 8 Graphics. Thanks to its 2 full-featured USB-C and 2 HDMI 2.0, it can handle four 4K monitors simultaneously. All this power consumes very little, as the CPU’s thermal design power is just 25W. UDOO BOLT GEAR’s stylish design makes it the perfect match for any environment – living room, office, whatever. Compact and lightweight at 13 cm x 13 cm x 7 cm, it fits in the palm of the hand, and can be easily attached to the back of a VESA mount-display.”

Source : UDOO : Liliputing

