Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur released by Canonical

Canonical, the company responsible for the development of the popular Linux distribution Ubuntu, has recently unveiled Ubuntu 23.10, codenamed “Mantic Minotaur“. This latest release brings a host of improvements and new features, including enhanced security, an upgraded app discovery system, and support for new platforms.

One of the most significant enhancements in Ubuntu 23.10 is the improved security features. The new version introduces preview support for hardware-backed full-disk encryption. This means that encryption keys are stored in the Trusted Platform Module (TPM), a dedicated microcontroller designed to secure hardware by integrating cryptographic keys into devices. These keys are then recovered automatically by authenticated boot software, adding an extra layer of security to the system.

In addition to this, the Ubuntu kernel has been modified to address a common exploit path. Now, programs are required to have an AppArmor profile to use unprivileged user namespaces. AppArmor is a Linux kernel security module that allows the system administrator to restrict programs’ capabilities with per-program profiles. This change in the kernel is a significant step towards making Ubuntu more secure against potential threats.

Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur

The release of Ubuntu 23.10 also brings an upgraded App Center for Ubuntu Desktop. This new App Center supports both snap and deb package formats, providing users with a wider range of software options. It also leverages metadata from the Canonical Snap Store, enhancing the security of the software discovery and management process.

In terms of platform support, Ubuntu 23.10 demonstrates Canonical’s commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest technology. The new release supports the Raspberry Pi 5 and SiFive HiFive Pro P550, making it a versatile choice for users interested in experimenting with different platforms and architectures.

Network configuration on Ubuntu has also seen improvements. Ubuntu 23.10 now uses Netplan, a declarative Linux networking configuration tool, for both desktop and server use-cases. This deeper integration of administration tools provides a seamless networking experience for users.

Furthermore, the Active Directory Group Policy client, ADsys, now supports machine certificate auto-enrollment from Active Directory Certificate Services. This feature simplifies the process of managing and deploying machine certificates, making it easier for administrators to secure their networks.

Finally, Ubuntu 23.10 includes the latest version of Docker 24.0.5 and two popular Docker plugins, `docker-buildx` and `docker-compose-v2`. These additions reduce repository sprawl for engineers and simplify the maintenance of development environments.

The release of Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur brings a host of improvements and new features that enhance security, simplify software discovery and management, and support new platforms. Whether you’re a developer, a system administrator, or a casual user, these enhancements make Ubuntu 23.10 a compelling choice for your next operating system. For more information or to download the latest release jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : Canonical



