Ubuntu 14.04 & 16.04 lifespan extended to 10 years

Canonical has this week announced it is extending the lifespan of its Ubuntu 14.04 an Ubuntu 16.04 Linux operating systems by 10 years meaning that Ubuntu 14.04 first released back in 2014 will now be supported until April 2024 and similarly with Ubuntu 16.04 the OS will be supported until April 2026. Only a few years ago the company would offer five years of support but starting with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Canonical has been offering a massive 10 years worth of support through an Extended Security Maintenance program.

“Continue to receive security updates for the Ubuntu base OS, critical software packages and infrastructure components with Extended Security Maintenance (ESM). ESM provides five additional years of security maintenance, enabling an organization’s continuous vulnerability management.

ESM is available through an Ubuntu Advantage for Infrastructure subscription for physical servers, virtual machines, containers and desktops, and is free for personal use. Ubuntu Pro premium images are optimised for the public cloud, and provide security maintenance for high and critical CVEs for the entire collection of software packages shipped with Ubuntu.”

For more information on the extended Linux Ubuntu Lifespan jump over to the official Canonical website by following the link below.

Source : Canonical : Liliputing

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals