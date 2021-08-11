How to install Linux for gaming, creativity and professional applications

If you aren’t yet using a Linux operating system on any of your devices and would like to try out an easy to install version designed for gaming, creativity and professional applications. You may be interested in a video created this month showing how to install Linux from scratch using the well-established Pop!_OS created by the development team over at System 76. The Pop!_OS is an operating system designed for STEM and creative professionals who are planning to use their computer as a tool to “discover and create” say the development team behind the Linux Pop!_OS.

The Pop!_OS Linux operating system has been specifically designed to provide users with fast navigation, easy workspace organization, and fluid, convenient workflow. “Your operating system should encourage discovery, not obstruct it” writes System76. Check out the video below to learn how you can install Linux on your computer either on your main drive or a separate SSD or flash drive to start with to test it out with your current setup and applications. Anthony from LTT guides you through the entire process of installing Linux on your laptop or desktop PC allowing you to experience the freedom and versatility Linux has to offer users.

From a security point of view Pop!_OS encrypts your installation by default, and is the only Linux distribution that enables pre-installed full-disk encryption out of the box. During the installation of Linux a unique private encryption key is generated during set up and Pop!_OS does not collect or store any info from user installations. “Minimal OS and hardware data is used—not stored—to provide updates and connectivity verification” says System76.

“Pop!_OS is free to download. If you want to try it out before you commit, you can download the .iso file to a USB and boot the OS from there. Here’s how. Like what we’re doing? Subscribe to fund more awesome features down the road. We’ve always got something exciting in the works for you to experience.”

Source : LTT : System76

