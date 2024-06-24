10 Ubuntu 24.04 amazing official distros

The Explaining Computers YouTube channel provides more information on 10 amazing Ubuntu 24.04 official distro’s or flavors, each offering unique desktop environments and pre-installed applications tailored to different user needs. These flavors are developed by the wider Ubuntu community and maintain compatibility with the Ubuntu package archive for updates and software.

Ubuntu 24.04 Distro Flavors :

Edubuntu: Empowering Education

Designed specifically for educational purposes

Uses the user-friendly GNOME desktop environment

Pre-installed with a comprehensive suite of educational software, including: Marble Atlas, Calcium and GCompris.

Edubuntu stands out as the go-to choice for students and educators alike. With its intuitive GNOME desktop environment and a carefully curated selection of educational tools, this flavor provides a conducive learning environment right out of the box.

Educational Focus : Designed specifically for educational environments, including schools, classrooms, and home learning. Comes with a wide range of pre-installed educational software and tools.

: User-Friendly Interface : Utilizes the GNOME desktop environment, known for its simplicity and ease of use. Intuitive navigation and easy access to applications and system settings.

: Pre-Installed Educational Applications : Includes a variety of educational software covering subjects such as mathematics, science, language arts, and more. Examples include GCompris, Tux Paint, Kalzium, and KStars. Office suite tools like LibreOffice for productivity.

: Software Management : Simplified software management with the Ubuntu Software Center. Regular updates and patches delivered through the Ubuntu repositories.

: Customization Options : Extensive customization options for themes, icons, and desktop layouts. Ability to tailor the desktop environment to fit different educational needs and preferences.

: Performance and Stability : Built on the reliable Ubuntu base, ensuring stability and security. Suitable for a wide range of hardware configurations, including older computers.

: Security Features : Regular security updates and patches to ensure system integrity. Integrated firewall and encryption options for enhanced security. User management tools for setting up student accounts with appropriate permissions.

: Networking and Connectivity : Easy-to-use network management tools for Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and VPN connections. Support for Bluetooth devices and seamless connectivity.

: Community and Support : Supported by both the Edubuntu and broader Ubuntu communities. Access to extensive documentation, forums, and support resources. Resources and community support specifically focused on educational use cases.

: Multilingual Support : Supports numerous languages and regional settings, catering to a global user base. Ideal for multilingual educational environments.

: Accessibility Features : Inclusive design with features such as screen readers, magnifiers, and high contrast themes for users with disabilities. Tools to support students with different learning needs.

: Resource Efficiency : Optimized to run efficiently on a wide range of hardware, from older machines to modern systems. Lightweight yet fully functional, ensuring good performance even on limited resources.

: Visual Enhancements : Features a clean and visually appealing interface. Customizable desktop environment with options for visual personalization.

: Integration with Educational Tools : Seamless integration with various educational tools and resources. Compatibility with online learning platforms and educational websites.

: Backup and Recovery : Includes tools for system backup and recovery, ensuring data safety.

:

Kubuntu: Customization at Your Fingertips

Kubuntu showcases the highly customizable KDE Plasma 5.27 desktop, empowering users to tailor their workspace to their specific needs. Bundled with essential desktop applications such as LibreOffice, Firefox, and Krita, Kubuntu proves to be a versatile choice for both personal and professional use. The KDE Plasma environment’s extensive customization options enable users to fine-tune their desktop, resulting in enhanced productivity and a personalized experience.

KDE Plasma Desktop Environment : Utilizes the KDE Plasma desktop environment, known for its modern, sleek, and highly customizable interface. Offers a powerful and feature-rich desktop experience.

: User-Friendly Interface : Intuitive navigation with a customizable panel, menu, and system tray. Clean and visually appealing design with support for widgets and desktop effects.

: Pre-Installed Applications : Comes with essential KDE applications such as Dolphin (file manager), Konsole (terminal emulator), Okular (document viewer), and Gwenview (image viewer). Includes Firefox, LibreOffice, and other productivity tools. Access to the vast Ubuntu repositories for additional software installations.

: Software Management : Simplified software management with Discover Software Center. Regular updates and patches delivered through the Ubuntu repositories.

: Customization Options : Extensive customization options for themes, icons, and desktop layouts. Support for KDE widgets and a wide range of desktop effects to enhance the user experience.

: Performance and Stability : Built on the reliable Ubuntu base, ensuring stability and security. Optimized for performance, suitable for both older and modern hardware configurations.

: Security Features : Regular security updates and patches to ensure system integrity. Integrated firewall and encryption options for enhanced security.

: Networking and Connectivity : Easy-to-use network management tools for Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and VPN connections. Support for Bluetooth devices and seamless connectivity.

: Community and Support : Supported by both the Kubuntu and broader Ubuntu communities. Access to extensive documentation, forums, and support resources.

: Multilingual Support : Supports numerous languages and regional settings, catering to a global user base.

: Accessibility Features : Inclusive design with features such as screen readers, magnifiers, and high contrast themes for users with disabilities.

: Resource Efficiency : While feature-rich, KDE Plasma is optimized to be responsive and efficient. Performance settings can be adjusted to suit different hardware configurations.

: Visual Enhancements : Advanced graphical effects and animations through the KDE Plasma desktop environment. Customizable desktop environment with options for visual personalization.

: Integration with KDE Applications : Seamless integration with the KDE suite of applications, providing a cohesive user experience. Access to a rich ecosystem of KDE software and tools.

: Backup and Recovery : Includes tools for system backup and recovery, ensuring data safety. KDE Partition Manager for disk management tasks.

: Multimedia and Entertainment : Pre-installed multimedia applications such as VLC Media Player and Elisa music player. Support for a wide range of audio and video formats.

:

Lubuntu: Lightweight and Efficient

Lubuntu employs the minimalist LXQt desktop, making it an ideal candidate for older hardware. By excluding applications that rely on Canonical’s Snap package format in its minimal install, Lubuntu ensures a lean and efficient system. This flavor excels in delivering a fast and responsive desktop experience on less powerful machines, making it a savior for those with older hardware.

Lightweight and Efficient : Utilizes the LXQt desktop environment, designed to be fast and energy-efficient. Ideal for older hardware and systems with limited resources.

: User-Friendly Interface : Simple and clean user interface with intuitive navigation. Customizable panels and menu to suit personal preferences.

: Pre-Installed Applications : Includes essential lightweight applications such as FeatherPad (text editor), PCManFM-Qt (file manager), and QTerminal (terminal emulator). Access to a wide range of additional software through the Lubuntu Software Center and the broader Ubuntu repositories.

: Software Management : Simplified software management with the Lubuntu Software Center. Includes Discover Software Center for finding and installing new applications.

: Customization Options : Extensive customization options for appearance and functionality. Support for various themes, icons, and desktop widgets.

: Performance and Stability : Built on the reliable Ubuntu base, ensuring stability and security. Optimized for performance with minimal system requirements, making it suitable for both older and modern hardware configurations.

: Security Features : Regular security updates and patches to ensure system integrity. Integrated firewall and encryption options for enhanced security.

: Networking and Connectivity : Easy setup for Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and other network connections. Includes network management tools for seamless connectivity.

: Community and Support : Supported by both the Lubuntu and broader Ubuntu communities. Access to extensive documentation, forums, and support resources.

: Multilingual Support : Supports multiple languages and regional settings, making it accessible to users worldwide.

: Accessibility Features : Inclusive design with features such as screen readers and high contrast themes for users with disabilities.

: Resource Efficiency : Extremely lightweight, making it ideal for systems with limited resources or older hardware. Minimalist approach ensures low memory and CPU usage.

: Visual Enhancements : Features a simple, yet visually appealing interface. Customizable desktop environment with options for visual personalization.

: Integration with Other Tools : Compatible with a wide range of external hardware and devices. Supports integration with other software and plugins for enhanced functionality.

: Backup and Recovery : Includes tools for system backup and recovery, ensuring data safety.

: Energy Efficiency : Designed to consume less power, making it suitable for laptops and other portable devices.

:

Ubuntu Budgie: Where Tradition Meets Modernity

Ubuntu Budgie presents a unique blend of traditional and modern UI elements through its Budgie desktop environment. With a wide range of customization options, including various layouts and themes, users can craft a desktop that truly reflects their personal style. Ubuntu Budgie is the perfect choice for those who appreciate a harmonious fusion of classic and contemporary design.

Budgie Desktop Environment : Utilizes the Budgie desktop environment, known for its modern and elegant design. Combines simplicity and efficiency with a visually appealing interface.

: User-Friendly Interface : Sleek and intuitive interface with a customizable Raven sidebar for notifications and quick settings. Easy navigation and access to applications and system settings through the Budgie menu.

: Pre-Installed Applications : Comes with essential applications such as Firefox, LibreOffice, Thunderbird, Rhythmbox, and GIMP. Access to the vast Ubuntu repositories for additional software installations.

: Software Management : Simplified software management with the Ubuntu Software Center. Includes tools like GNOME Software for managing applications and updates.

: Customization Options : Extensive customization options for themes, icons, and desktop layouts. Supports various Budgie applets to enhance functionality and user experience.

: Performance and Stability : Built on the reliable Ubuntu base, ensuring stability, security, and regular updates. Optimized for performance, making it suitable for both older and modern hardware configurations.

: Security Features : Regular security updates and patches to ensure system integrity. Integrated firewall and encryption options for enhanced security.

: Networking and Connectivity : Easy-to-use network management tools for Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and VPN connections. Support for Bluetooth devices and seamless connectivity.

: Community and Support : Supported by both the Ubuntu Budgie and broader Ubuntu communities. Access to extensive documentation, forums, and support resources.

: Multilingual Support : Supports numerous languages and regional settings, catering to a global user base.

: Accessibility Features : Inclusive design with features such as screen readers, magnifiers, and high contrast themes for users with disabilities.

: Resource Efficiency : Lightweight and efficient, suitable for a wide range of hardware configurations. Optimized to provide a responsive and smooth user experience.

: Visual Enhancements : Features advanced graphical effects and animations through the Budgie desktop environment. Customizable desktop environment with options for visual personalization.

: Integration with GNOME : Budgie is built using many GNOME technologies, ensuring compatibility with GNOME applications. Provides a balance between modern GNOME features and the unique Budgie interface.

: Unique Budgie Features : Raven Sidebar for notifications, calendar, and quick access to system settings. Built-in applets such as weather, media player control, and system monitors.

: Backup and Recovery : Includes tools for system backup and recovery, ensuring data safety.

:

Ubuntu Cinnamon: Extensive Customization and Snap Integration

Ubuntu Cinnamon brings the familiar Cinnamon desktop, reminiscent of Linux Mint, to the Ubuntu ecosystem. This flavor offers an abundance of customization options and seamlessly integrates with the Snap package format for application management. If you value the ability to extensively personalize your desktop while leveraging the benefits of Snap packages, Ubuntu Cinnamon is the flavor for you.

Cinnamon Desktop Environment : Utilizes the Cinnamon desktop environment, known for its traditional and familiar user interface. Offers a modern, sleek, and user-friendly desktop experience.

: User-Friendly Interface : Traditional desktop layout with a customizable panel, menu, and system tray. Intuitive navigation and easy access to applications and system settings.

: Pre-Installed Applications : Comes with essential applications such as Firefox, LibreOffice, Thunderbird, RhythmBox, and GIMP. Access to a vast repository of additional software through the Ubuntu Software Center.

: Software Management : Simplified software management with the Ubuntu Software Center. Includes Synaptic Package Manager for advanced package management.

: Customization Options : Extensive customization options for themes, icons, and desktop layouts. Supports various widgets and applets to enhance the desktop experience.

: Performance and Stability : Built on the reliable Ubuntu base, ensuring stability and security. Suitable for a wide range of hardware configurations, from older systems to modern machines.

: Security Features : Regular security updates and patches to ensure system integrity. Integrated firewall and encryption options for enhanced security.

: Networking and Connectivity : Easy-to-use network management tools for Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and VPN connections. Support for Bluetooth devices and seamless connectivity.

: Community and Support : Supported by both the Ubuntu Cinnamon and broader Ubuntu communities. Access to extensive documentation, forums, and support resources.

: Multilingual Support : Supports numerous languages and regional settings, catering to a global user base.

: Accessibility Features : Inclusive design with features such as screen readers, magnifiers, and high contrast themes for users with disabilities.

: Resource Efficiency : Optimized for performance, making it suitable for both older and modern hardware. Lightweight yet fully functional desktop environment.

: Visual Enhancements : Features advanced graphical effects and animations through the Cinnamon desktop environment. Customizable desktop environment with options for visual personalization.

: Integration with GNOME : Although it uses the Cinnamon desktop, it retains compatibility with many GNOME applications and extensions. Provides a balance between the modern GNOME features and the traditional desktop layout.

: Backup and Recovery : Includes tools for system backup and recovery, such as Timeshift.

:

Ubuntu Kylin: Tailored for Chinese Users

Ubuntu Kylin is carefully optimized for Chinese users, featuring the UKUI desktop based on MATE. With dedicated Kylin software such as Pi File Manager and Kylin Assistant, this flavor provides a robust and localized experience for users in China. Ubuntu Kylin ensures a seamless computing experience with tools specifically tailored to meet the needs of the Chinese user base.

Custom Interface : Utilizes the UKUI (Ubuntu Kylin User Interface) desktop environment, designed to be user-friendly and visually appealing. Features a modern and clean interface tailored specifically for Chinese users.

: Localization and Language Support : Full support for Simplified Chinese, including pre-installed Chinese input methods. Localized applications and system settings for a seamless user experience.

: Pre-Installed Applications : Includes a suite of applications specifically for Chinese users, such as Kingsoft WPS Office, Youker Assistant, and Sogou Pinyin. Access to a broad range of applications via the Ubuntu Software Center.

: Software Management : Simplified software management with the Ubuntu Software Center. Regular updates and patches delivered through the Ubuntu repositories.

: Customization Options : Extensive customization options for themes, icons, and desktop layouts. Support for various widgets to enhance the desktop experience.

: Performance and Stability : Built on the stable Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) releases, ensuring security and reliability. Optimized for performance with minimal system requirements.

: Security Features : Regular security updates and patches to ensure system integrity. Integrated firewall and encryption options for enhanced security.

: Networking and Connectivity : Easy-to-use network management tools for Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and VPN connections. Support for Bluetooth devices and seamless connectivity.

: Community and Support : Supported by both the Ubuntu Kylin and broader Ubuntu communities. Access to extensive documentation, forums, and support resources.

: Multilingual Support : While focused on Simplified Chinese, Ubuntu Kylin also supports multiple languages and regional settings.

: Accessibility Features : Inclusive design with features such as screen readers, magnifiers, and high contrast themes for users with disabilities.

: Resource Efficiency : Lightweight and efficient, suitable for a wide range of hardware configurations. Optimized for both older and modern systems.

: Integration with Chinese Services : Enhanced integration with popular Chinese online services and applications. Tools and software tailored to meet the needs of Chinese users.

: Visual Enhancements : Features advanced graphical effects and animations. Customizable desktop environment with options for visual personalization.

: Backup and Recovery : Includes tools for system backup and recovery, ensuring data safety.

:

Ubuntu MATE: Stability and User-Friendliness

Renowned for its stability and user-friendly interface, Ubuntu MATE uses the MATE desktop environment. This flavor is particularly well-suited for single-board computers, offering a reliable and straightforward desktop experience. If you prioritize stability and simplicity, especially on compact hardware, Ubuntu MATE is the ideal choice.

MATE Desktop Environment : Utilizes the MATE desktop environment, known for its classic GNOME 2 look and feel. Designed for simplicity and ease of use, making it suitable for both new and experienced users.

: User-Friendly Interface : Traditional desktop layout with customizable panels and menus. Intuitive interface with a focus on productivity and efficiency.

: Pre-Installed Applications : Includes essential applications such as Firefox, LibreOffice, Thunderbird, Rhythmbox, and VLC Media Player. Access to the extensive Ubuntu repositories for additional software.

: Software Management : Simplified software management with the Ubuntu Software Center. Includes tools like Synaptic Package Manager for advanced package management.

: Customization Options : Extensive customization options for the desktop environment. Supports various themes, icons, and desktop widgets to personalize the user experience.

: Performance and Stability : Built on the reliable and robust Ubuntu base, ensuring stability and security. Suitable for a wide range of hardware configurations, from older systems to modern machines.

: Security Features : Regular security updates and patches to ensure system integrity. Integrated firewall and encryption options for enhanced security.

: Networking and Connectivity : Easy-to-use network management tools for Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and VPN connections. Support for Bluetooth devices and seamless connectivity.

: Community and Support : Backed by the large and active Ubuntu MATE and Ubuntu communities. Access to extensive documentation, forums, and support resources.

: Multilingual Support : Supports numerous languages and regional settings, catering to a global user base.

: Accessibility Features : Inclusive design with features such as screen readers, magnifiers, and high contrast themes for users with disabilities.

: Resource Efficiency : Lightweight and efficient, making it ideal for older hardware or systems with limited resources. Optimized for performance with minimal system requirements.

: Integration with Other Tools : Compatible with a wide range of external hardware and devices. Supports integration with other software and plugins for enhanced functionality.

: Visual Enhancements : Features Compiz window manager for advanced graphical effects and animations (optional).

: Backup and Recovery : Includes tools for system backup and recovery, such as Deja Dup Backup Tool.

:

Ubuntu Studio: Unleashing Creativity

Ubuntu Studio is a haven for content creators, boasting the KDE Plasma desktop and a rich collection of pre-installed creative software such as Ardour, Darktable, and Blender. Whether you work in audio, graphics, photography, or video production, Ubuntu Studio provides a comprehensive toolkit to fuel your creativity right from the start.

Multimedia Creation Focus : Tailored for audio, video, graphics, photography, and publishing professionals. Pre-installed with a comprehensive suite of multimedia creation applications.

: Audio Production : Comes with powerful audio tools like Ardour, Audacity, Hydrogen, and JACK Audio Connection Kit. Includes a low-latency kernel for improved audio performance. Supports advanced audio workflows with tools for recording, mixing, and mastering.

: Video Production : Pre-installed video editing and production software such as Kdenlive, Blender, and OBS Studio. Tools for video editing, compositing, and special effects.

: Graphics and Design : Includes applications like GIMP, Inkscape, and Krita for digital painting and graphic design. Supports vector graphics, photo editing, and 3D modeling.

: Photography : Equipped with tools like Darktable and RawTherapee for professional photo processing. Supports raw image editing and photo management.

: Publishing : Features publishing tools like Scribus for desktop publishing. Supports creation of professional-quality documents, books, and magazines.

: User-Friendly Interface : Utilizes the Xfce desktop environment for a lightweight and customizable experience. Optimized for ease of use and quick access to multimedia tools.

: Software Management : Access to the Ubuntu Software Center for additional software installations. Regular updates and patches through the Ubuntu repositories.

: Performance and Stability : Built on the stable Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) releases, ensuring security and reliability. Optimized for multimedia production with a focus on performance.

: Customization Options : Extensive customization options for appearance and workflow optimization. Support for various themes, icons, and desktop widgets.

: Networking and Connectivity : Easy setup for network connections, including Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Bluetooth. Includes tools for seamless network management and connectivity.

: Community and Support : Strong support from both the Ubuntu Studio and broader Ubuntu communities. Extensive documentation and forums available for troubleshooting and assistance.

: Multilingual Support : Supports multiple languages and regional settings, making it accessible to users worldwide.

: Accessibility Features : Features to aid users with disabilities, including screen readers and high contrast themes.

: Integration with Other Tools : Compatible with a wide range of external hardware and devices, such as MIDI controllers and audio interfaces. Supports integration with other multimedia software and plugins.

:

Ubuntu Unity: Nostalgia Meets Consistency

For users who fondly remember the classic Ubuntu interface, Ubuntu Unity offers the Unity 7 desktop environment. While it may have limited customization options compared to other flavors, Ubuntu Unity delivers a familiar and consistent user experience. If you find comfort in the traditional Ubuntu look and feel, this flavor is the perfect fit.

Unity Desktop Environment : Uses the Unity desktop environment, known for its distinctive design and user interface. Features the Unity Launcher for quick access to frequently used applications.

: User Interface and Design : Clean and modern interface with a focus on usability and efficiency. Unity Dash provides a unified search experience for applications, files, and system settings.

: Pre-Installed Applications : Comes with a comprehensive set of pre-installed applications such as Mozilla Firefox, LibreOffice, Thunderbird, Rhythmbox, and Shotwell. Access to the extensive Ubuntu Software Center for additional software installation.

: Software Management : Simplified software management with the Ubuntu Software Center. Regular updates and patches delivered through the Ubuntu repositories.

: Customization Options : Customizable Launcher, allowing users to pin and organize their favorite applications. Various themes and appearance settings to personalize the desktop environment.

: Performance and Stability : Built on the solid foundation of Ubuntu, ensuring reliability and robustness. Suitable for a wide range of hardware configurations, from older systems to modern machines.

: Security Features : Regular security updates and patches to ensure system integrity. Integrated firewall and encryption options for enhanced security.

: Networking and Connectivity : Easy-to-use network management tools for Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and VPN connections. Support for Bluetooth devices and seamless connectivity.

: Community and Support : Backed by the large and active Ubuntu community, offering extensive documentation, forums, and support. Access to a wealth of online resources for troubleshooting and assistance.

: Multilingual Support : Supports numerous languages and regional settings, catering to a global user base.

: Accessibility Features : Inclusive design with features such as screen readers, magnifiers, and high contrast themes for users with disabilities.

: Integrated Search : Unity Dash allows searching across applications, files, music, and online sources from a single interface.

: Visual Enhancements : Includes Compiz window manager for advanced graphical effects and animations.

:

Xubuntu: Resource-Efficient and Reliable

Xubuntu employs the XFCE desktop environment, renowned for its resource efficiency and stability. This flavor excels on less powerful hardware, ensuring a smooth and responsive experience even on older or less capable machines. If you require a reliable desktop that performs well on modest hardware, Xubuntu is the ideal choice.

Lightweight and Efficient : Utilizes the Xfce desktop environment known for its speed and low resource usage. Ideal for older hardware and systems with limited resources.

: User-Friendly Interface : Simple and clean user interface with intuitive navigation. Customizable panels and menu to suit personal preferences.

: Software Management : Comes with the Xfce Application Finder for easy access to installed applications. Includes the Thunar file manager, known for its simplicity and speed. Uses Ubuntu Software Center for managing software installations and updates.

: Pre-Installed Applications : Includes essential applications like Mozilla Firefox, Thunderbird, LibreOffice, GIMP, and Parole Media Player. Access to a vast repository of additional software through the Ubuntu repositories.

: System Customization : Extensive customization options for appearance and functionality. Support for various themes, icons, and widgets.

: Performance and Stability : Based on the stable Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) releases, ensuring security and updates. Optimized for performance with minimal system requirements.

: Security Features : Regular security updates and patches from the Ubuntu community. Built-in firewall and encryption tools.

: Networking and Connectivity : Easy setup for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other network connections. Includes tools like Network Manager and Bluetooth Manager for seamless connectivity.

: Community and Support : Strong support from both the Xubuntu and broader Ubuntu communities. Extensive documentation and forums available for troubleshooting and assistance.

: Multilingual Support : Supports multiple languages and regional settings, making it accessible to users worldwide.

: Accessibility : Features to aid users with disabilities, including screen readers and high contrast themes.

:

Video Credit: Explaining Computers



