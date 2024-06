RISC-V Laptop receives new upgrades and Ubuntu

DeepComputing has partnered with Canonical to unveil the DC-ROMA RISC-V Laptop II, a significant upgrade to its predecessor and a milestone in the open-source community. This new laptop is the world’s first RISC-V laptop pre-installed with Ubuntu, one of the most popular Linux distributions globally. This collaboration aims to provide developers with a robust, secure, and user-friendly platform to innovate and experiment with the RISC-V architecture.

Key Takeaways First RISC-V laptop pre-installed with Ubuntu

Equipped with SpacemiT’s SoC K1 featuring an octa-core 64-bit RISC-V AI CPU

Significant performance and energy efficiency improvements

All-metal casing for durability and heat dissipation

Support for RISC-V high-performance computing RVA 22 Profile RVV 1.0

Enhanced AI capabilities

Strategic partnership between DeepComputing, Canonical, and SpacemiT

Unmatched Performance and Innovation

The DC-ROMA RISC-V Laptop II is powered by SpacemiT’s SoC K1, an octa-core 64-bit RISC-V AI CPU running at up to 2.0 GHz with 16 GB of memory. This marks a significant upgrade from the previous generation’s 4-core SoC running at 1.5 GHz, effectively doubling its performance and energy efficiency. The SoC K1 is also the first to support RISC-V high-performance computing RVA 22 Profile RVV 1.0 with a 256-bit width, and it features powerful AI capabilities thanks to its customized matrix operation instruction based on IME Group design principles.

Durability and Design

The second-generation DC-ROMA RISC-V laptop features an all-metal casing, enhancing its durability and heat dissipation. This design not only improves the laptop’s longevity but also gives it a premium look and feel, making it a standout device in the market. Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of RISC-V :

Empowering Innovation with Ubuntu

Ubuntu, developed by Canonical, is renowned for its user-friendly interface, security, and robustness. It is one of the most popular open-source operating systems among developers. Canonical’s commitment to open-source innovation aligns perfectly with the goals of DeepComputing and SpacemiT. By porting Ubuntu to RISC-V, Canonical aims to make it the reference OS for early adopters, thereby accelerating innovation and helping developers bring their products to market faster.

Strategic Partnerships Driving RISC-V Development

The collaboration between DeepComputing, Canonical, and SpacemiT is a significant milestone in the RISC-V ecosystem. This partnership aims to empower developers, from seasoned professionals to novices, to develop, experiment, and innovate using the RISC-V architecture. The DC-ROMA RISC-V Laptop II is a testament to this vision, offering unmatched performance, robust software integration, and innovative hardware.

Pricing and Availability

The DC-ROMA RISC-V Laptop II will make its debut at the RISC-V Summit Europe 2024, held from June 24 to 28 in Munich. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the latest generation of RISC-V laptops firsthand. Pre-orders for the DC-ROMA RISC-V Laptop II will open on June 18. Pricing details will be announced closer to the pre-order date, ensuring that interested buyers have all the information they need to make an informed decision.

The DC-ROMA RISC-V Laptop II represents a significant leap forward in open-source computing, offering developers a powerful and reliable platform to innovate. With its robust hardware, enhanced performance, and pre-installed Ubuntu OS, this laptop is set to become a catalyst in the tech industry.

For those interested in exploring other areas of innovation, the RISC-V ecosystem continues to grow, with new developments in AI, high-performance computing, and open-source software. The collaboration between DeepComputing, Canonical, and SpacemiT is just the beginning of a new era in open-source hardware and software development.



