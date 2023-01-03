Cleer Audio ARC II open-ear TWS earbuds

Cleer Audio has this month introduced its new ARC II open-ear TWS earbuds capable of providing up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge from the earbuds and a maximum of 27 hours of additional charge when combined with the charging case for a massive 35 hours in total. Designed for all day use the lightweight design features 16.2 mm graphene drivers and the earbuds are available in both graphite and warm grey finishes. Priced at $150 the ARC II earbuds will be available worldwide during Q1 2023.

– Open-ear earbuds with flexible hinge design ensure a passive listening experience with maximum comfort.

– Custom tuned 16.2 mm graphene driver.

– Up to 35-hrs of on-the-go playback, 8-hrs of playback per charge and 27-hrs of additional charge in the charging case.

– IPX4 certified water and sweat resistance.

– Multipoint connectivity allows you to seamlessly switch audio input from two simultaneously connected devices.

– Simple touch gestures provide control over track selection, volume, calls, and accessing your voice assistant.

– Customizable performance, firmware updates, and more with the free Cleer+ App.

Cleer Audio ARC II TWS earbuds

“The open ear design provides a safe way to experience music outdoors. It is suitable for all day wear and use with its lightweight design, comfort fit and feel, and up to 35-hrs of on-the-go playback, 8-hrs of playback per charge and 27-hrs of additional charge in the charging case. Add, simple touch gestures provide control over track selection, volume, calls, and accessing your voice assistant. Multipoint connectivity allows you to seamlessly switch audio input from two simultaneously connected devices. ARC II is IPX4 certified water and sweat resistance.”

“ARC II’s dynamic sound quality is fueled by its custom tuned 16.2 mm graphene neodymium drivers that beam toward your ears, and Bluetooth 5.3 with SBC and the latest AptX Codecs for secure connectivity. The free Cleer+ App adds customizable performance by adjusting the EQ and customizing music playback, and firmware updates.”

For more details on the Cleer Audio ARC II earbuds jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : Cleer Audio





