With still 23 days remaining and thanks to over 1600 backers the Hoodie-X reversible graphene-integrated zip-up hoodie by Graphene-X has raised more than $300,000 via Kickstarter. The waterproof outer jacket is reversible and designed to protect you against the elements thanks to its three layered fabric and graphene integrated construction.

Hoodie-X reversible graphene-integrated zip-up hoodie

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the waterproof jacket from roughly $174 or £127 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The Hoodie-X pushes the limits of impossible to become the most advanced zip-up hoodie ever made. Protects you against the elements like no other hoodie thanks to a three-layered fabric with a futuristic membrane. Durability and versatility are our main drivers when reinventing clothing. When we embarked on the task of engineering the Hoodie-X these drivers were fundamental. Materials science played a big role here. We needed to achieve four key points:”

If the Kickstarter campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Hoodie-X reversible graphene hoodie project review the promotional video below.

“Engineered to last for the rest of your life, the top offers unrivaled comfort levels and extreme performance. On one side is a soft graphene-integrated fleece that will keep you warm no matter what, in the middle, there is a membrane that combats the elements, and on the other side there is a proprietary nylon-based fabric that will keep you fresh when it’s baking hot.”

“The Hoodie-X features a Graphene-integrated grid fleece which when worn on the inside will keep you warm even in the coldest conditions. Graphene excels at radiating heat, and its Far Infrared (FIR) radiation profile is almost identical to that of the human body. That means it is exceptionally efficient at accumulating and retaining heat. Also, due to the bacteriostatic properties of Graphene the Hoodie-X will never smell.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the reversible graphene hoodie, jump over to the official Hoodie-X crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals