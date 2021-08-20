Culla outdoor blanket by crua made from graphene infused material

Campers and outdoor adventurers looking for a versatile outdoor blanket may be interested in Culla designed by the team at Crua. Created to provide users with the “ultimate outdoor blanket” Crua has been constructed using graphene infused lightweight water resistant material that is resistant to tears making it perfect for outdoor scenarios.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $139 or £102 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Culla campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Culla outdoor blanket project view the promotional video below.

“At Crua, we know the outdoors. Our designs are built with the crowd and honed over countless hours. Design. Test. Tweak. Repeat. We’re never done. The Culla Blanket is the perfect addition to your outdoor adventures. It’s lightweight, super-tough, has amazing warming properties, and can fulfill any need from a picnic blanket to a travel blanket or even a sleeping bag.”

“Culla Blanket uses recycled Ripstop— a durable fabric woven using a special reinforcing technique that makes the fabric resistant to ripping and tearing. So twigs and branches don’t stand a chance. And you might already know us. We create insulated tents for the outdoors, and now we’re bringing that technology to blankets.”

“With 9 successful Crowdfunding campaigns, more than $3.1M raised, and nearly 14K backers under our belts, we’re still making awesome outdoor gear. And the Crua Culla Blanket is the newest addition to our Culla collection. We used the best materials and innovative technology to create the perfect outdoor accessory.”

Source : Kickstarter

