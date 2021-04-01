ZADAK TWSG3 M.2 NVMe SSD with graphene heatsink

Hardware manufacturer ZADAK has unveiled its new TWSG3 M.2 NVMe SSD, capable of providing users with reading speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and writing speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s. The TWSG3 features a graphene heatsink, offering not only a stylish look but also 15% optimization of cooling performance. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“As ZADAK expands its SSD product line, the internally developed SSD management software, ZADAK Widget, is now available for free download. The ZADAK Widget shows disk information, examines and reports on the status of your drives, and features read/write speed tests that allow you to monitor the drive’s performance. It includes SMART technology which can help you identify how many hours you have used your SSD, how many times you have shut off their SSD under normal (and abnormal) circumstances, the present temperature of their SSD and other usage facts.”

“Graphene is a game-changing material that will be applied to many future PC technology developments – it’s simply a matter of time. It really helps in reducing temperatures and was an ideal choice when searching for a complimentary material to add to the heatsink on the TWSG3.”

Source : TPU

