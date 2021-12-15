Cleer Audio Alpha adaptive active noise cancelling ANC headphones

Cleer Audio has introduced its new Alpha adaptive active noise cancelling headphones this week making them available in Midnight Blue and Stone. Alpha is the companies flagship noise cancelling wireless headphones and provide spatial audio, multipoint connectivity, ambient mode, and powerful distortion-free audio as well as ANC.

“The ALPHA wireless intelligent noise-cancelling headphone revolutionizes music pleasure on the go with spatial audio, and industry-leading Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation. With Cleer’s patented award-winning 40 mm Ironless Driver, Bluetooth 5.1 connection, Qualcomm’s cVc 2-mic solution, and 35-hours of playback in ANC mode, ALPHA delivers the best wireless audio quality, immersive sound, and audio performance. On the daily outing, ALPHA’s adaptive noise cancellation function and upgraded earpads with a cooling feature significantly improve the users’ wearing comfort. The ALPHA is an advanced personalized lifestyle product, more than just a headphone.”

“Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (AANC): Adaptive ANC automatically changes the levels of noise cancellation on its own, detecting changes in the frequency of sound coming at the listener and adapting in real-time for the best possible performance. While others offer their variations of this feature, Cleer’s focus on simplicity in execution while optimizing the technology by introducing a 24-bit, low-power stereo CODEC based on a one-bit delta-sigma modulation to support an adaptive approach to noise suppression. It focuses on addressing needs in different listening environments, while maintaining an open and crystal-clear audio performance.

Dirac Virtuo – Dirac’s patented algorithms deliver a compelling sound experience without complicated and expensive hardware upgrades. Optimal and immersive audio without requiring specifically encoded 3D formats. Dirac onboard offers a faster, easier, and more cost-efficient path to perfect signature sound. Their tuning system and technology yield incredible performance with lower lows, higher highs, and a mid-range so thick you can feel it. This is high-precision and transparent spatial audio.”

Cleer+ App, User Interface: Advanced simplicity was applied to the interface with reduced buttons, swipe/touch control and smart assistants built in. With swipe controls and Cleer+ app, consumers have additional ways to control and optimize their experience. The Cleer+ app allowed our designers to reduce button count, eliminating a cluttered button cluster that led to errant button presses. The app also allows users to optimize headphones performance for both sound and noise cancellation features.

Class leading battery life: Engineers focused on low power consumption chipsets and software management to extend the lithium polymer battery life to 35 hours of playback while the noise cancellation feature is activated. If the consumer needs a little extra battery to get them to their destination, we’ve included a quick charge feature that replenishes the battery by 4.5 hours with a quick 10-minute charge when leveraging the USB-C charging port. This extended battery life provides assurance that the user will not run out of battery during their trip.”

