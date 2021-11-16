Twitter v2 API expanded to developers

Twitter has announced that it is expanding its Twitter v2 API and it will now be the default API for developers.

The API was launched a while back under early access and now it will be the default API for all developers, more details are below.

Essential access includes immediate access to the Twitter API v2 upon signup, one App environment and the ability to retrieve up to 500k Tweets per month. This should meet the majority of developers’ needs, especially early on. We also know there’s no better way to evaluate or test a platform than by sending your first request. Get started with Essential access here.

We’re also introducing a new free Elevated access level, which includes three App environments (development, staging, production) and the ability to retrieve up to two million Tweets per month. If you’re already using the Twitter API v2, you’ll automatically see your Projects upgraded to Elevated access today. Otherwise, you’ll need to apply for Elevated access.

We’re working on a solution to enable developers whose previous applications for a developer account have been declined. We’ll share a path soon to enable sign up for Essential or re-application for Elevated access.

You can find out more information about the new Twitter v2 APIov er at the Twitter website at the link below.

Source Twitter

