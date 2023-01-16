Unique Twist 30W quick charger by Chic&Techie

Most quick chargers currently available on the market look similar in design, however the aptly named Twist provides a fresh design with a 100% hidden plug, making it easy to transport. Designed to charge a wide variety of different devices from laptops to phones the T30W PD Charging Standard. For unique colors are available during its preorder launch in the form of Chrome, Piano Black, Celadon Grey and Champagne Gold.

– GaN Quick Charging Technology

– The World’s First Twist-To-Retract-Plug Design

– Comes with USB Type C Port

– Compatible with most smaller devices and some larger devices that support 30W PD charing such as iPhone, Android Phones, iPad, MacBook Air, Nintendo Switch, Surface Go, and morewist 30W quick charger has launched via Kickstarter and has just entered its final week of funding.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the revolutionary project from roughly $15 or £13 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 56% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Many quick chargers don’t hide plugs due to size constraints. Some chargers have folded plug designs, but we think that’s not perfect. After eight months of experimenting, we introduced this 100% hidden plug design. The charger doesn’t come with a USB Type C cable. Cables will be available as add-ons to any reward that you backed. Twist comes with a USB-C port and PD charging standard. Most of your devices requiring less than 30W power are compatible with Twist.”

“We are designers, product managers, and engineers with solid backgrounds from the world’s biggest tech companies and design studios. We have a great passion for bringing better technologies and lifestyles to people. GaN is the 3rd generation semiconductor base material. It’s more compact than the Si-Based and has less emission in CO2. Rewards come with a 1-year warranty. We do not offer refunds or returns on items received as Kickstarter rewards.”

With the assumption that the Twist crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Twist 30W quick charger project review the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the 30W quick charger, jump over to the official Twist crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

