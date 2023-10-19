Twelve South TimePorter helps you organize you Apple Watch bands

If you own an Apple Watch there is a good chance that you have more than one Apple Watch band, some people have many Apple Watch bands and they change them as often as they change their outfits, this is where the Twelve South TimePorter.

The Twelve South TimePorter is designed to be the ultimate accessory for those of us who have a collection of Apple Watch bands and straps, it is designed to help you neatly organize them and each one can hold and display up to six Apple Watch bands.

The TimePorter comes with a sleek white finish, and it has been designed to compliment the interior of any space, be it a focal point in a bedroom or neatly placed within a wardrobe or walk-in closet.

Moreover, setting up the TimePorter is a breeze. The provided 3M Command Strips allow for easy attachment to walls, eliminating the need for drills or nails. This feature is particularly beneficial for those in rental properties, ensuring the option to reposition without causing damage or leaving behind any unsightly blemishes.

It’s worth noting that the TimePorter is designed to be versatile. It seamlessly pairs with any Apple Watch strap and is fully compatible with all Apple Watch versions, inclusive of the latest Series 9 and Ultra 2 models.

The new TwelveSouth TimePorter will go on sale in the UK and the end of October for £29.99 you can find out more details about this new accessory to help you organize your Apple Watch band collection at the link below.

Source Twelve South



