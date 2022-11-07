Twelve South launches 2nd Generation HoverBar Duo in the UK

Twelve South has launched their 2nd generation HoverBar Duo in the UK and the device comes in a choice of colors including matte white and matte black.

The new Twelve South HoverBar Duo is now available in the UK for £79.99 and it is available from Amazon and Apple.

The 2nd Gen HoverBar Duo is a useful stand that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Lifting the iPad camera up to eye level, users can have more natural conversations, showing their best side, whether they’re on a video call with work colleagues or facetiming family and friends. The included iPad clip rotates 360-degrees enabling users to set their iPad or iPhone horizontally or vertically to ensure it captures their best possible angle.



Perfect for use at a desk, in the kitchen or workshop, the 2nd Gen HoverBar Duo is incredibly versatile. Creatives can make use of its flexible arm stand to securely hold an iPad low to the desk, enabling them to capture hands drawing or crafting. Musicians could set the stand on a table for a virtual guitar lesson or on the floor to record the latest TikTok dance moves. It could even be clamped on a workbench to make ‘how to’ videos or positioned under a cabinet, allowing users to follow recipes while cooking rather than propping their iPad up against the olive oil. Portable, sturdy and stable, there are a long list of clever ways to use the 2nd Gen HoverBar Duo.

You can find out more details about the second-generation Twelve South HoverBar Duo over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Twelve South



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

