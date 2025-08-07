What’s New in tvOS 26? All the Apple TV Features Explained

Apple’s tvOS 26 update introduces a comprehensive range of features aimed at enhancing personalization, functionality, and seamless integration within the Apple ecosystem. Whether you’re a casual viewer or a tech enthusiast, these updates are designed to elevate your Apple TV experience. Below is a detailed look at the most notable enhancements and how they can transform your home entertainment setup in a new video from Stephen Robles.

User Profiles: Tailored Viewing for Everyone

With tvOS 26, Apple has refined the user profile system to deliver a more intuitive and personalized experience. You can now select your profile directly at startup, making sure that your preferences, watchlists, and recommendations are instantly available. For those who prefer a streamlined interface, the option to hide splash screens and suggested users allows you to bypass distractions and dive straight into your favorite content. This update not only simplifies navigation but also makes accessing your personalized library faster and more efficient. Tailored profiles ensure that every member of your household enjoys a unique and uninterrupted viewing experience.

AirPlay Enhancements: Multi-Speaker Audio Support

The AirPlay feature has been significantly upgraded in tvOS 26, offering support for multi-speaker setups, including third-party options like Sonos. This enhancement enables you to create a synchronized, multi-room audio experience, perfect for hosting gatherings or enjoying immersive sound throughout your home. By expanding compatibility and improving flexibility, Apple ensures that your audio preferences are met with greater convenience. Whether you’re streaming music, podcasts, or videos, the enhanced AirPlay functionality delivers a richer and more dynamic listening experience.

Screen Saver Customization: Make It Your Own

Apple TV’s screen savers are now more customizable than ever, giving users greater control over their device’s idle visuals. With tvOS 26, you can choose which Aerial screen savers to display or hide, tailoring the experience to your aesthetic preferences. Additionally, the ability to set personal photos or curated slideshows as screen savers adds a unique and personal touch to your Apple TV. This feature allows you to transform your TV into a digital canvas, showcasing your favorite memories or stunning visuals. Whether you prefer serene landscapes or family photos, the customization options ensure that your screen savers reflect your style.

Karaoke Feature: Turn Your Living Room Into a Stage

Music enthusiasts will find the new karaoke feature in tvOS 26 particularly exciting. Exclusive to the Apple TV 4K (3rd generation), this feature allows you to use your iPhone as a microphone, turning your living room into a stage. You can sing along to your favorite songs while enjoying interactive features such as playlist creation, emoji reactions, visual effects, and even camera integration for recording performances. This innovative addition transforms your Apple TV into a creative entertainment hub, perfect for parties or family gatherings. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or just looking for fun, the karaoke feature offers an engaging way to enjoy music.

Liquid Glass Design: A Modern Interface

tvOS 26 introduces a sleek Liquid Glass design, refreshing the overall look and feel of the Apple TV interface. This reflective, modern aesthetic extends across menus and media displays, offering a visually appealing and premium user experience. The updated design aligns with Apple’s commitment to innovative visuals and intuitive navigation, making sure that every interaction feels seamless and polished. The Liquid Glass design not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also reinforces Apple TV’s position as a sophisticated and user-friendly entertainment platform.

Call Notifications: Stay Connected Without Interruptions

Apple TV now supports incoming call notifications from your iPhone, making sure that you stay connected without disrupting your viewing experience. When a call comes in, an alert appears on your TV screen, giving you the option to answer or dismiss it directly. This seamless integration allows you to manage communication effortlessly while enjoying your favorite shows or movies. By bridging the gap between entertainment and connectivity, Apple TV enhances its role as a central hub for your digital lifestyle.

FaceTime Updates: Accessibility and Translation

FaceTime on Apple TV has been enhanced with new features that prioritize accessibility and inclusivity. Live captions are now available, making conversations more accessible for users with hearing impairments. Additionally, upcoming live translation support will enable real-time communication across different languages, fostering global connectivity. These updates make FaceTime a more versatile tool for both personal and professional interactions, breaking down barriers and making sure that everyone can participate fully.

Cross-Device Login API: Simplified Access Across Devices

The new cross-device login API in tvOS 26 streamlines app access across your Apple devices. By using your iCloud account, you can log in to apps on Apple TV without the need to repeatedly enter credentials. This feature enhances convenience and reinforces Apple TV’s seamless integration within the broader Apple ecosystem. Whether you’re accessing streaming services or productivity apps, the cross-device login API simplifies the process, saving time and effort.

Smart Home Integration: Improved Connectivity

tvOS 26 strengthens Apple TV’s role as a smart home hub with enhanced support for Thread 1.4 connectivity. This update improves the reliability and responsiveness of smart home devices, making sure smoother interactions with lights, thermostats, security systems, and more. By positioning Apple TV as a central control point for your connected home, Apple continues to expand its functionality beyond entertainment. The improved connectivity ensures that your smart home devices work seamlessly together, creating a more integrated and efficient living environment.

