tvOS 26 Public Beta: You Won’t Believe These NEW Features!

Apple has unveiled the public beta of tvOS 26, bringing a range of updates designed to enhance the Apple TV experience. This release focuses on improving usability, refining design elements, and expanding entertainment options. Several features are specifically optimized for 4K Apple TV models, ensuring a premium experience for users. Below is a detailed look at the most significant updates and enhancements. The video below from HotshotTek gives us a detailed look at the new features in Apple’s tvOS 26 Public Beta.

Enhanced Multi-User Profiles for Personalized Viewing

Managing multiple users on Apple TV has become more intuitive with tvOS 26. The update introduces improved multi-user profile synchronization, allowing seamless switching between profiles. Each user now benefits from a dedicated lock page, making sure that apps, accounts, and settings remain personalized and synchronized. This feature is particularly beneficial for households with diverse viewing habits, as it enables each user to enjoy a tailored experience without interference. By streamlining profile management, Apple has made it easier than ever to cater to individual preferences.

Liquid Glass Design: A Modern Interface Upgrade

tvOS 26 introduces the Liquid Glass design, a visually striking update exclusive to 4K Apple TV models. This design refresh enhances the interface with polished, modern aesthetics, including revamped first-party app icons and an updated control center. The sleek, reflective visuals align with Apple’s broader design philosophy, creating a more immersive and engaging user experience. This update not only improves the look of the interface but also reinforces Apple’s commitment to delivering a premium, cohesive design across its ecosystem.

Karaoke with the Sing App: A New Entertainment Feature

Music enthusiasts can now enjoy karaoke on Apple TV with the introduction of the Sing app, seamlessly integrated with Apple Music. This feature supports iPhone microphones and allows multiple mic connections, making it perfect for group performances. Designed exclusively for 4K Apple TV models, the app ensures high-quality audio and visuals, delivering an engaging and interactive karaoke experience. Whether you’re hosting a party or enjoying a solo session, the Sing app adds a fun, dynamic element to your Apple TV.

Dynamic Visuals with Cinematic Thumbnails

The Apple TV app has been updated with cinematic movie poster thumbnails, offering a more dynamic and visually engaging browsing experience. These thumbnails are paired with a redesigned interface that simplifies content discovery while maintaining a polished and intuitive feel. By enhancing the visual appeal of the browsing experience, Apple has made it easier for users to find and enjoy their favorite content.

Expanded Screen Saver Customization Options

tvOS 26 introduces greater control over screen savers, allowing users to preview and hide specific aerial screen savers. While no new screen savers have been added, this customization feature enables users to tailor the visual ambiance of their Apple TV to suit their preferences. This update enhances personalization, giving users more flexibility in how they interact with their device.

Advanced Audio Output Features

Audio settings receive a significant boost in tvOS 26, with persistent AirPlay output configurations making sure that preferred audio settings are retained even after a restart. Additionally, the update supports multiple third-party speaker systems, allowing a more immersive and flexible audio setup. These enhancements cater to users seeking high-quality sound and seamless integration with their existing audio equipment.

FaceTime Live Translation for Seamless Communication

FaceTime on Apple TV now includes a live translation feature, supporting select languages for real-time translation during video calls. This functionality is particularly useful for multilingual households or international conversations, making communication more accessible and inclusive. By integrating this feature, Apple has expanded the utility of FaceTime, making sure it remains a valuable tool for global connectivity.

Refinements to the Apple TV Remote

The digital Apple TV remote on iPhone has received usability tweaks in tvOS 26, enhancing navigation and making the remote more intuitive. The “Find My Remote” feature remains available, providing a convenient solution for locating misplaced remotes. These refinements demonstrate Apple’s attention to detail and commitment to improving the overall user experience.

Performance and Stability Enhancements

The tvOS 26 beta showcases strong performance stability, with minimal bugs reported during testing. While some users have noted occasional issues with the Sing app, the overall experience is smooth and reliable. These improvements reflect Apple’s focus on delivering a robust and dependable platform, making sure that users can enjoy their Apple TV without interruptions.

Why tvOS 26 Stands Out

tvOS 26 introduces a variety of updates that enhance personalization, usability, and entertainment on Apple TV. From improved multi-user profiles to the sleek Liquid Glass design and the addition of the Sing app, this update caters to a wide range of user needs. While certain features, such as the Liquid Glass design and karaoke functionality, are exclusive to 4K Apple TV models, the overall improvements make this release a significant step forward. Whether you’re a casual viewer or a tech enthusiast, tvOS 26 offers meaningful enhancements that elevate the Apple TV experience.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



