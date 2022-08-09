tvOS 16 beta 5 released to developers

Lots of new beta releases from Apple yesterday, the latest one is the new tvOS 16 beta 5 for the Apple TV, this has now been made available to developers.

As well as the new tvOS 16 beta 5, Apple also released iOS 16 beta 5 for the iPhone, iPadOS 16 beta 5 for the iPad, watchOS 9 beta 5 for Apple Watch, and macOS 13 Ventura beta 5 for the Mac.

Apple’s tvOS 16 will bring some new features to the Apple TV, this will include support for more Game Controllers, and it will also add multiple user profiles for the Apple TV. There will also be a range of performance improvements and various bug fixes for the Apple TV.

The new tvOS 16 beta 5 software is now available for developers to try out, you can find out more details at the link below. We are expecting a new public beta of the software soon.

Apple will release tvOS 16 later this year, it could be released along with iOS 16 in September, or it may be released along with iPadOS 16 in October. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple

