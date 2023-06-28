tvOS 16.6 beta 4 released to developers

Apple has released tvOS 16.6 beta 4 to developers, the software comes two weeks after the third beta. We are also expecting Apple to release a new public beta of tvOS 16.6 to public beta testers shortly.

As well as a new beta of tvOS, Apple also released iOS 16.6 beta 4 for the iPhone, macOS Ventura 13.5 beta 4 for the Mac, watch OS 9.6 beta 4 for the Apple Watch, and iPadOS 16.6 beta 4 for the iPad.

This new beta for the Apple TV mainly includes a range of bug fixes and performance improvements it does not come with any major new features. The new tvOS 16.6 beta 4 is now available for developers to test out you can find out more information over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

Apple is also working on tvOS 17, we recently had the second beta of this software released to developers and tvOS 17 will bring a wide range of new features to the Apple TV, this will include Apple’s FaceTime and changes to the UI and more.

As this is the fourth beta in the series we are expecting Apple to release their tvOS 16.6 software sometime soon, this should happen sometime in July, as soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Brandon Romanchuk



