Apple releases tvOS 17 beta 2

Apple has released tvOS 17 beta 2, this new beta is now available for developers and it comes two weeks after the first beta. Apple also releases macOS Sonoma beta 2, watchOS 10 beta 2, iOS 17 beta 2, and iPadOS 17 beta 2 at the same time.

the new tvOS 17 software will bring a range of new features to the Apple TV, this will include various design changes, new apps, and also a range of updates for existing apps and more on the Apple TV.

One of the new features that is coming to the Apple TV is FaceTime, you will be able to connect your Apple TV to your iPhone and iPad and the software will use the camera from your iPhone or iPad for video calls on the Apple TV. There is also a new Split View feature and new features for SharePlay and more.

The new vOS 17 beta 2 software is now available to download, you can find out more information over at Apple’s developer Website at the link below. We are expecting the final version of tvOS 17 to be released in September, we should also get iOS 17, watchOS 17 and iPadOS 17 at the same time, as soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you know.

