Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Konami TurboGrafx-16 mini console delayed

By

Konami TurboGrafx-16

Unfortunately those of you waiting for the Konami classic console to arrive this month will be disappointed to learn that the launch of the TurboGrafx-16 Mini console has been delayed, due to the coronavirus. Konami Made the announcement via Twitter

TurboGrafx-16 Mini console

“We deeply apologise to our customers for the significant inconvenience, and we humbly ask for your understanding and patience while we keep our close attention on the situation.” – ”We are investing all of our efforts to deliver the PC Engine Core Grafx Mini as soon as possible, and will provide further details on the deliver timing [sic] once confirmed.”

TurboGrafx-16 Mini

“Originally released in Japan in 1987 as the PC Engine, the TurboGrafx-16 home console captivated gamerswith its revolutionary graphics and sound, and still holds a special place in the hearts of fans today. Now, at long last, the TurboGrafx-16 is making a comeback! It’s set to return in the form of the TurboGrafx-16 mini, a new compact model that comes preloadedwith a selection of popular titles! A faithfully scaled-down version of the original TurboGrafx-16 design, right down to the smallest detail. Don’t worry, though–the controllers are still their original size, allowing for exactly the same gameplay experience! “

Source : KonamiGamesIndustry.biz : Engadget : Twitter

Filed Under: Gaming News, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals