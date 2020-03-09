Konami TurboGrafx-16 mini console delayed

Unfortunately those of you waiting for the Konami classic console to arrive this month will be disappointed to learn that the launch of the TurboGrafx-16 Mini console has been delayed, due to the coronavirus. Konami Made the announcement via Twitter

“We deeply apologise to our customers for the significant inconvenience, and we humbly ask for your understanding and patience while we keep our close attention on the situation.” – ”We are investing all of our efforts to deliver the PC Engine Core Grafx Mini as soon as possible, and will provide further details on the deliver timing [sic] once confirmed.”

“Originally released in Japan in 1987 as the PC Engine, the TurboGrafx-16 home console captivated gamerswith its revolutionary graphics and sound, and still holds a special place in the hearts of fans today. Now, at long last, the TurboGrafx-16 is making a comeback! It’s set to return in the form of the TurboGrafx-16 mini, a new compact model that comes preloadedwith a selection of popular titles! A faithfully scaled-down version of the original TurboGrafx-16 design, right down to the smallest detail. Don’t worry, though–the controllers are still their original size, allowing for exactly the same gameplay experience! “

Source : Konami : : Engadget :

