Panasonic True Wireless and Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) earphones from $60

If you are in the market for a new pair of True Wireless earphones or those equipped with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology. You will be pleased to know that Panasonic has this week launched two new additions to its range of earphones in the form of the RZ-B310W with Active Noise Cancelling and the RZ-B110W wireless earphones. The RZ-B310W and RZ-B110W Panasonic earphones are now available to purchase priced at $99.99 and $59.99, respectively.

RZ-B310W with Active Noise Cancelling Hybrid System – Ideal for the Commuter – Using both feedback and feedforward, with microphones inside as well as outside, Panasonic’s RZ-B310W earphones neutralize distracting ambient noise. They’re ideal for travel, removing the repetitive background noise from planes, trains, buses and other forms of public transport.

Panasonic RZ-B310W Wireless Earphones

“For those who value Active Noise Cancelling, the new RZ-B310W are an inner-ear model with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling capabilities. Meanwhile, the RZ-B110W offer an incredible 26 hours of playback time for those who want to listen to music longer without worrying about maintaining a charge. The earphones themselves can hold a six-hour charge and are provided with an extra 20 hours-worth of playback from a fully charged carrying case.”

Panasonic Wireless Earbuds RZ-B110W

“RZ-B110W for 26-Hour Party Performance with Fully Charged Carry Case – When listeners are enjoying music, the last thing they want is to be caught short of power. Thanks to the RZ-B110W’s 6-hour battery life, supplemented with 20 hours of additional run-time from the carrying-case, these earphones will keep listeners tuned in to their music or dialled-in to calls for more than a full day. These new earphones are quickly and easily charged using the supplied USB-C cable.

