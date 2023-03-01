Campfire Audio Andromeda Emerald Sea and Solaris Stellar Horizon earphones

Campfire Audio has this week introduced new earphones to its ever expanding range of products announcing the availability this month of both the Andromeda Emerald Sea earphones priced at $1,450 or £1,449 and Solaris Stellar Horizon earphones priced at $2670 or £2,669. Both are now available to purchase from the official Campfire Audio online store as well as online retailers and high street stores and shipping will start on March 7, 2023.

Solaris Stellar Horizon earphones – $2,670

“Solaris ‘Stellar Horizon’ represents a full re-envisioning of the classic Campfire Audio IEM. This top-to-bottom revolution captures the essence of what makes Solaris the legend it is today, while simultaneously elevating it to a brand-new horizon. It combines elegance and durability with precision machined, brushed stainless steel housing, which is accented by brass fasteners and MMCX capture. A custom gold PVD inlay contrasts with black, laser-cut acrylic to round out Solaris’ stunning presentation and immaculate build quality.”

Andromeda Emerald Sea earphones – $1,450

“An all-new chapter in the story of Andromeda from Campfire Audio; Andromeda ‘Emerald Sea’ has been completely redesigned inside and out, drawing from their past experience, the tides of the Emerald Sea bring both fond memories and warm waves of optimism for the future. It uses an all-new machined aluminium shell in the classic Andromeda Green color but updated with a smaller shape and smooth contours to where it’s the most comfortable Andromeda yet. This new shape, coupled with their new stainless-steel fasteners and MMCX capture, creates a sleek, striking, and wearable earphone while staying true to the legacy of the Campfire flagship.”

For more details and full specifications jump over to the official Campfire Audio website by following the link below.

Source : Campfire Audio





