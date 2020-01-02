Klipsch T5 true wireless earbuds $649

As well as unveiling their new noise-cancelling headphones Klipsch has also introduced its latest true wireless earbuds, which the company will be showcasing at this year’s CES 2020 technology show. Klipsch will be adding three more true wireless models to its range in the form of the Klipsch T10 True Wireless and T5 True Wireless ANC smart earphones both of which include artificial intelligent gesture controls and active noise cancellation.

Full details on the AI integration are still limited at the current time, but the earbuds include a “built-in operating system with embedded artificial intelligence”. You can expect more details to be made available next week during CES 2020. As with the noise cancelling headphones the new true wireless earbuds will be available during the fall 2020. The Klipsch T10 True Wireless and T5 True Wireless ANC smart earphones will be priced at $649 and $299 respectively. A sports version of the T5 will also be made available during the summer months of 2020 priced at $229.

As soon as more details are made available in the coming weeks we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source: Klipsch

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals