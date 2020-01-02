New Klipsch noise-cancelling headphones unveiled for $399

Klipsch has unveiled their latest noise-cancelling headphones equipped with rechargeable batteries capable of providing up to 30 hours of listening time. Priced at $399 the Over-Ear Active Noise Cancelling headphones will be available during the four months of 2020 and will be showcased at this month’s CES 2020 technology show.

Klipsch says the headphones will ship with SBC, aptX HD and AAC codec support and the new Klipsch Connect smartphone app will allow owners to control equaliser settings as well as monitor the charge level of the headphones and even contact customer support if required. Klipsch also plans to sell a McLaren-branded pair priced at $549 finished in McLaren’s signature papaya orange colour.

Klipsch explains the Over-Ear Active Noise Cancelling headphones will provide 40 decibels of active noise cancellation and include a transparency mode that allows you momentarily turn off the ANC technology so that you can hear a conversation or your surroundings clearly. The new headphones are equipped with a USB-C charging port and fast charging technology allowing owners to receive an additional five hours of listening time with only 10 minutes of charge. The unique included FlightCase also allows you to charge your headphones without taking them out of the case thanks to an integrated USB-C connection.

Source: Klipsch

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals