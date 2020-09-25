Trollhunters Defenders Of Arcadia launches

Trollhunters: Defenders Of Arcadia has today launched on PC, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox consoles created by WayForward and published by Outright Games. “Jump into the world of Trollhunters as Jim Lake Jr. to stop Porgon the Trickster Troll and his sneaky plans! Team up with Claire in couch co-op and also get a helping hand from lots more loved characters to face unknown evil forces and help stop the Time-pocalypse! Upgrade your armour and boost your abilities to become more powerful than ever. The fate of the universe is in your hands!”
- Save the Trollhunter Universe!
- Become The Hero
- Journey through time to stop Porgon
- Upgrade your Trollhunter
- Gain experience to level up your armor and abilities
- Join The Team
- Combine forces with your friends in couch co-op
Source : Troll Hunters