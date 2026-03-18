Move From OpenAI ChatGPT to Google Gemini Without Losing Anything

Switching from ChatGPT to Gemini may feel like a daunting task, especially without a direct migration option, but a well-structured approach can make the process manageable. The AI Advantage outlines a detailed method for transferring critical elements such as custom instructions, memories and projects. For example, manually inputting your ChatGPT custom instructions into Gemini ensures that the new platform aligns with your existing workflows. While this requires some effort, it helps maintain consistency and minimizes disruptions during the transition.

In this step-by-step guide, you’ll learn how to preserve your account-level context, adapt ChatGPT’s GPTs into Gemini’s gems and reorganize projects effectively. Discover how to archive and transfer chat history, making sure that valuable insights remain accessible. Additionally, gain insight into best practices for future-proofing your workflows, such as saving instructions in transferable formats and using Gemini’s integration features. By following these strategies, you can ensure a smooth transition while maintaining the functionality of your AI-driven processes.

Easily Move From ChatGPT to Gemini

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Switching from ChatGPT to Gemini requires manual transfer of custom instructions, memories and workflows, as no automated migration tool exists.

ChatGPT’s GPTs can be recreated as “gems” in Gemini by manually copying names, instructions and details, though some features like conversation starters are not supported.

Projects from ChatGPT need to be reorganized in Gemini by downloading files, re-uploading them and linking related gems or files for better structure and usability.

Chat history cannot be directly imported; users must archive, manually copy key contexts, or summarize conversations for integration into Gemini’s knowledge base.

Adopting platform-agnostic workflows, saving data in transferable formats and using Gemini’s integrations can simplify transitions and future-proof processes.

1: Transferring Account-Level Context

Your account-level context, including custom instructions and memories, plays a critical role in how the AI understands your preferences and workflows. Since no automated migration feature exists, this step requires manual effort. To ensure a seamless transition:

Review and refine your custom instructions and memories in ChatGPT to ensure they are up-to-date and relevant to your needs.

in ChatGPT to ensure they are up-to-date and relevant to your needs. Manually input these instructions into Gemini’s interface, making sure they are accurately contextualized for the new platform.

into Gemini’s interface, making sure they are accurately contextualized for the new platform. Familiarize yourself with Gemini’s interpretation of instructions, as its contextual understanding may differ from ChatGPT’s approach.

This step ensures that Gemini aligns with your established workflows and preferences, reducing the learning curve and maintaining consistency in AI interactions.

2: Converting GPTs to Gems

ChatGPT’s GPTs, which are custom AI models tailored to specific tasks, can be recreated in Gemini as “gems.” However, the two platforms handle these features differently, requiring careful adaptation to maintain functionality. Follow these steps:

Copy the names, instructions and key details of your GPTs into Gemini’s gems interface to replicate their purpose.

of your GPTs into Gemini’s gems interface to replicate their purpose. Understand that gems do not support conversation starters , but they offer enhanced instructions and allow you to select default tools for specific tasks.

, but they offer enhanced instructions and allow you to select default tools for specific tasks. Attach relevant files or link Google Docs to gems for dynamic updates and better integration with external resources.

By organizing your GPTs into gems, you can replicate much of their functionality, even if some features require adaptation to fit Gemini’s framework.

Check out more relevant guides from our extensive collection on ChatGPT vs Gemini that you might find useful.

3: Reorganizing Projects into Gems

If you’ve used ChatGPT’s project-level organization, you’ll need to manually replicate this structure in Gemini. While Gemini doesn’t support project grouping for conversations, you can still organize your data effectively by following these steps:

Download project files from ChatGPT and re-upload them to Gemini’s knowledge tab to preserve your data.

from ChatGPT and re-upload them to Gemini’s knowledge tab to preserve your data. Manually transfer project-level instructions into the instruction field of each gem to maintain clarity and purpose.

into the instruction field of each gem to maintain clarity and purpose. Use Gemini’s tools to link related gems or files, creating a cohesive structure that simplifies navigation and enhances usability.

Although this process requires additional effort, it ensures that your project data remains accessible and functional, allowing you to continue your work without significant interruptions.

4: Preserving Chat History

One of the more complex aspects of transitioning is the inability to directly import chat history from ChatGPT into Gemini. To address this limitation and retain important information, consider these steps:

Archive your ChatGPT conversations , if your account type supports this feature, to create a backup for future reference.

, if your account type supports this feature, to create a backup for future reference. Manually copy and paste key chat contexts into Gemini, focusing on discussions or insights that are critical to your workflows.

into Gemini, focusing on discussions or insights that are critical to your workflows. Summarize lengthy conversations into concise notes, which can then be integrated into Gemini’s gems or knowledge base for easier access.

While this process can be time-intensive, it ensures that essential information is preserved and remains available for ongoing use in the new platform.

5: Adopting Best Practices for Future Transitions

To simplify this migration and prepare for potential platform changes in the future, adopting best practices is essential. These strategies can help you maintain flexibility and adaptability:

Save your context, instructions and project details in transferable formats, such as plain text or markdown files, to make future transitions easier.

in transferable formats, such as plain text or markdown files, to make future transitions easier. Design workflows that are platform-agnostic , making sure they can be adapted to different AI systems without significant rework.

, making sure they can be adapted to different AI systems without significant rework. Use Gemini’s integration with tools like Google Docs to enhance collaboration and enable dynamic file linking, which can streamline your processes.

By implementing these practices, you not only simplify the current transition but also future-proof your workflows against potential technological shifts.

Making sure a Smooth Transition

Switching from ChatGPT to Gemini requires careful planning and manual effort, particularly when transferring account-level context, GPTs, projects and chat history. By following the outlined steps, you can minimize data loss and maintain the functionality of your workflows. While the two platforms have distinct features and limitations, adopting adaptable practices and organizing your data in transferable formats will help you navigate the transition effectively. This approach not only ensures continuity but also positions you to take full advantage of Gemini’s capabilities while preparing for future advancements in AI technology.

Media Credit: The AI Advantage



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