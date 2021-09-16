TP-Link Launches Deco Voice X20 with Amazon Alexa

TP-Link has announced the launch Deco Voice X20 a new high quality speaker that comes with Amazon’s Alexa built in.

The new TP-Link Deco Voice X20 is launching in the UK and ir comes with a Mesh WiFi 6 solution and more.

With the Deco Voice X20, users no longer have to plug in multiple devices in every room to ensure you have both WiFi and a smart speaker close enough to respond to requests. This saves precious outlet space and money for anyone looking for both an upgrade to WiFi 6 alongside smart devices.

More importantly, by having a built-in smart speaker, Deco Voice X20 helps prevent common hassles facing many smart homes: connection issues. By being part of the same device, the Deco Voice X20 makes the divide between Mesh unit and smart hub truly seamless.

As a mesh device, the Deco Voice X20 is compatible with every other Deco model, to blanket homes with top quality mesh WiFi coverage through one unified network. No more scrolling through different WiFi names to find the one with the strongest signal. Every signal acts as one with one name and one password, so that users can enjoy seamless, smarter coverage with none of the hassle.

You can find out more details about the TP-Link Deco Voice X20 over at TP-Link at the link below.

Source TP-Link

