Toyota RX 500h F Sport Performance unveiled

Toyota is adding a new model to its RX 500h range with the launch of the Toyota RX 500h F Sport Performance.

The new model comes with a 2.4 litre turbocharged hybrid electric powertrain with a six-speed automatic transmission.

This exclusive member of the all-new RX family of large luxury SUVs is a new kind of hybrid electric model – one with a primary focus on performance. The hybrid powertrain is rich in innovation: a new, high-torque, turbocharged 2.4-litre engine, a six-speed automatic transmission and a separate rear electric eAxle enabling Lexus’s new DIRECT4 precision all-wheel drive control.

This advanced powertrain is just one element in the equation. It works in harmony with a fine-tuned dynamic package of chassis, steering, suspension and braking to give the driver a constant sense of connection, control comfort and confidence. These are the key elements in the brand-defining Lexus Driving Signature, delivered to great effect in the RX 500h.

Chief Engineer Takaaki Ohno explains: “Our goal with the RX 500h was to create a car that gives an exhilarating driving experience and generates a dialogue with the driver. To achieve this, we have further evolved the Lexus Driving Signature by thoroughly strengthening the vehicle fundamentals, as well as adopting Lexus’s new four-wheel drive force system, DIRECT4.

