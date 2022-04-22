Toyota GR86 sells out in just 90 minutes in the UK

Toyota started to take orders on their new Toyota GR86 on Wednesday this week and now the car is completely sold out.

It took just 90 minutes for the UK’s allocation of the Toyota GR86 to be completely sold out, Toyota has now opened a waiting list for cancellations.

Customers who weren’t able to place an order on Wednesday have been given the opportunity to join a waiting list for any cancellations. Their place on the list is linked to the time at which they signed to join the list, so the “first come, first served” principle is maintained.

The response reflects the hugely enthusiastic reception given to early prototypes by the UK’s automotive media and customers’ desire not to miss out on what will be a comparatively rare car. The production run for Europe is limited to just two years and, as Toyota made clear from the outset, “when it’s gone, it’s gone.”

Mark Roden, Toyota (GB) Operations Director, said: “The phenomenal response to GR86 is a sign of how it is fulfilling its role as a thoroughbred sports car that’s affordable as well as thrilling to drive. Our Gazoo Racing-engineered models – GR Supra and GR Yaris – have generated an exceptional buzz with their competition-tuned performance and handling, helping raise expectations of what GR86 will deliver.”

