New Toyota GR86 coupe starts at £29,995 on the road

Toyota has announced the pricing for its new Toyota GR86 coupe in the UK, the car will start at £29,995 on the road.

The new Toyota GR86 will come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and it will come with 10 spoke 18-inch alloy wheels and more.

Toyota today reveals more details of the new GR86, the new entry point to its range of pure-bred GR (Gazoo Racing) sports cars, including prices, equipment specification and an initial customer PCP offer.

Further information on the opening of orders for this eagerly anticipated new model will be announced next week.

GR86 is an evolution of the much-respected and multiple-award-winning GT86 coupe and will take its place alongside GR Supra and GR Yaris in a “power of three” GR – Gazoo Racing – line-up. It promises to deliver sharper handling and responsiveness, extra power, new styling and a more comprehensive equipment specification. As with its stablemates, it has been honed with engineering and design expertise drawn directly from Toyota Gazoo Racing’s world championship-winning motorsport activities.

GR86 is offered in a single model grade, with the option of six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

At launch, it comes with an on-the-road price tag of £29,995 for the manual model and £32,085 for the automatic version.

You can find out more information about the new 2022 Toyota GR86 coupe over at the Toyota website at the link below.

Source Toyota

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals