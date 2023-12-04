Toyota FT-3e Concept debuts in Europe

Toyota has announced the European debut of the new Toyota FT-3e Concept and they are previewing their next-generation battery electric vehicle technology, we previously saw the new Toyota Sport Crossover Concept and the Toyota FT-Se sports car concept.

FT-3e features the versatile new generation BEV architecture that allows to create a wide variety of products including the Lexus LF-ZC luxury sedan and the performance-oriented FT-Se sports car.

These next generation BEV vehicles are designed to achieve the lowest possible weight and optimised aerodynamics for increased efficiency and range, whilst at the same time bringing a focus on efficient resources usage.

The FT-3e is a concept that also embraces a wide range of future technologies that go beyond delivering carbon-neutral mobility to connect with society, acting as a transfer medium for data and energy – to and from the car itself or its surroundings.

It has a sweeping exterior design that combines advanced styling and aesthetics, with body lines and surfaces kept as simple as possible. Digital displays extend from the lower side the body to the upper door section. These present information as the driver approaches the vehicle, such as the state of battery charge and the interior temperature and air quality.

You can find out more details about the new Toyota FT-3e Concept car and more details on the other new Toyota electric vehicle concept cars that have been unveiled at the link below.

Source Toyota



