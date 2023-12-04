More details on the Toyota FT-Se sports car concept

Earlier today we saw the new Toyota Sport Crossover Concept and now we have more details about another new electric vehicle from Toyota, the Toyota FT-Se sports car concept, this is another EV that is designed for a carbon-neutral era, the car was unveiled back in October.

The Toyota FT-Se features next-generation batteries and the car comes with an interesting design, it certainly looks very impressive from the photos, you can see more details about this new concept car below.

At a compact 1,220 mm tall, it recalls memories of classic sports cars from the past while its 1,895 mm width generates a purposeful stance, accentuated by a cutting edge front design which combines smooth curves and aggressive lines. A 4,380 mm long and sleek silhouette catches the eye thanks to its aerodynamic lines, distinctive trapezoid shapes and evocative rear spoiler.

Inside, the next-generation cockpit offers intuitive controls and a more immersive driving experience, with a low instrument panel profile ensuring high visibility. Newly designed kneepads protect the driver and passenger from G-forces during driving, whether on the road or in the FT-Se’s natural habitat, the race track.

Progress in the fields of electrification and intelligent technology have allowed Toyota to build on the direction already indicated in 2021 when the first sports concept was unveiled as part of the company’s vision for battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Enhanced handling stability and aerodynamic performance complement the response and pure thrills of a high-performance, next generation electric powertrain.

You can find out more information about the new Toyota FT-Se sports car concept over at Toyota at the link below, it certainly looks like a very interesting EV sports car and we are looking forward to finding more details about it.

Source Toyota



