Toyota Sport Crossover Concept unveiled

Toyota has unveiled a new concept car, the Toyota Sport Crossover Concept, this new electric vehicle is expected to join Toyota’s EV range by 2025. the car is designed for maximum comfort.

The new Toyota Sport Crossover Concept has a sleek, aerodynamic shape and some awesome fastback lines that are going to turn it into a real standout in Toyota’s line-up of dedicated battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

The Sport Crossover Concept was first presented at Auto Shanghai in April this year. It has been developed for both the Chinese and European markets by BYD Toyota EV Technology Co. Ltd. (BTET) – a joint venture established in China by Toyota and BYD.

Through its multipath strategy, Toyota envisions a future in which carbon neutrality is achieved through the practical introduction of a portfolio of products with advanced, alternative fuel and zero-emissions powertrain technologies.

In Europe, Toyota plans to introduce six dedicated BEV models by 2026. A diverse portfolio of electrified products will help propel Toyota Motor Europe towards its goal of exclusively offering ZEVs by 2035 and reaching complete carbon neutrality by 2040.

You can find out more details about the new Toyota Sport Crossover Concept over at Toyota at the link b elow, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the final car.

Source Toyota



