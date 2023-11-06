Toyota C-HR production starts in Europe

Toyota has announced that it has started production of the new Toyota C-HR in Europe and this includes the plug-in hybrid version of the car. This includes production at the company’s first European battery assembly at their plant in Turkey.

The latest Toyota C-HR is available with a selection of four sophisticated electrified powertrains: the 1.8 and 2.0-litre Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), a 2.0-litre HEV equipped with intelligent all-wheel drive (AWD-i), and a 2.0-litre Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV).

We are excited by the launch of the new Toyota C-HR and TMMT’s expanded production facilities. The capability to produce a plug-in hybrid variant with locally assembled batteries will further expand Toyota’s multi-technology offer towards its target of 100% CO2 reduction in its vehicle line-up in Europe 1 by 2035.

This milestone will further add to the competitiveness of our plant which is already recognised amongst Toyota plants globally for its strong manufacturing foundation and its ability to consistently deliver high quality. Most of all, we are proud to make key contribution to Toyota’s electrification strategy and carbon neutrality goals.

Within the highly competitive SUV segment of Europe’s automotive market, the Toyota C-HR’s fully electrified range provides a variety of economical and pragmatic solutions for reducing carbon emissions, tailored to meet the demands of consumers and contribute to the acceleration of CO2 reduction efforts.

Source Toyota



