New Toyota C-HR starts at £34,685 OTR

Toyota has revealed the pricing for the new Toyota C-HR in the UK, the car will start at £34,895 on the road and the range will include 1.8 litre and 2.0 liter full hybrid electric powertrains.

There will be various trim levels available which will include Icon, Design, Excel, and GR Sport versions and a limited edition model, the Premiere Edition, it will go on sale in January 2024.

The new model presents an even more dramatic rendering of the coupe-like design that set the original Toyota C-HR apart from the SUV mainstream. It also raises the bar in terms of equipment features, with seamless connectivity, responsive and powerful multimedia functions, fully digital and customisable instrument display and the latest generation of Toyota Safety Sense active safety and driver assistance systems.

The climate control system incorporates nanoe-X air quality technology to combat viruses, bacteria and odours in the cabin. Other advanced features available (according to model grade) include a new panoramic roof with thermal glass, dispensing with the need for a sunshade, and a digital rear-view mirror.

You can find out more details about the new Toyota C-HR and the various models and trim levels that will be available. at launch over at Toyota at the link below.

Source Toyota



