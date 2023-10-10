Toyota Crown Sport Hybrid launched in Japan

Toyota is launching a new SUV in Japan, the Toyota Crown Sport Hybrid and the car comes with a new design and a range of new features, there will also be a plugin hybrid version before the end of the year.

Built on the unique and unshakable Crown platform passed down over generations, Toyota’s all-new Crown series comes in four models tailored to the individual values and diversity of each customer. As a global brand originating in Japan, these four individual models herald the opening of the second chapter for the Crown brand. One of them is the Sport type, which is an SUV but in a new form that offers a beautiful design that resonates with the senses together with a fun driving experience.

As the most creative model within the Crown series, outstanding beauty was a non-negotiable condition when developing the Sport. To achieve this, Toyota added an exhilarating essence to simplicity, the design concept of the new-era Crown. This has elevated the design to an unprecedented level of beauty worthy of a Crown SUV with the name “Sport,” with a sporty and dynamic appearance that excites at first sight.

You can find out more information about the new Toyota Crown Sport Hybrid over at the Toyota website at the link below, the car is now available to order in Japan.

Source Toyota



