Reminder: Save 32% on the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle

You may have had some fun toys growing up, but even the most nostalgic adult would admit that the Toybox 3D Printer blows their childhood toys out of the water. Designed as an easy-to-use, 3D printer, ToyBox empowers both kids and adults alike to design and print their very own toys. It can be controlled with simple one-touch functions and doesn’t require a knife to remove prints like most 3D printers. Using the companion app, you can choose from an ever-expanding toy catalog or create and upload your own designs for infinite possibilities.
Features of the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle include :
- 3D print your own toys w/ access to a massive toy catalogue
- Create your own designs & upload them to the companion app
- Use with simple one-touch functionality
- Receive 8 colors of non-toxic, biodegradable printer food, good for making 100-300 toys
Specs
- Dimensions: 12″H x 20″L x 20″W
- Printer material: metal
- Filament material: PLA
- Print bed material: rubber magnet
