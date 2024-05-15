Toshiba Nearline HDDs offer capacitys over 30TB

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation has made a significant leap in the realm of high-capacity data storage solutions. The company has successfully demonstrated nearline hard disk drives (HDDs) with storage capacities exceeding 30TB, marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of data storage. This breakthrough was achieved using two next-generation recording technologies: Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR) and Microwave Assisted Magnetic Recording (MAMR). These advancements promise to meet the ever-growing demands of cloud services and data centers, which require increasingly larger storage capacities to accommodate the exponential growth of data generated by businesses and individuals worldwide.

30TB HDD

The development of these high-capacity HDDs is a testament to Toshiba’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of data storage technology. By leveraging innovative recording methods like HAMR and MAMR, Toshiba aims to provide solutions that can keep pace with the rapid expansion of digital information. These nearline HDDs are designed to offer reliable, cost-effective storage for vast amounts of data, making them ideal for applications such as data archiving, backup, and content delivery.

HAMR and MAMR

Toshiba’s groundbreaking achievements in high-capacity data storage are made possible by the implementation of HAMR and MAMR technologies. HAMR technology enhances magnetic recording capabilities by locally heating the disk with near-field light, allowing for higher data density. By employing this technique, Toshiba has successfully achieved an impressive 32TB capacity on 10 disks, coupled with Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR). SMR is a data recording method that overlaps tracks to increase storage density, further contributing to the overall capacity of the HDDs.

On the other hand, MAMR technology uses microwaves to boost magnetic recording capabilities. Toshiba was the first company to demonstrate the effectiveness of MAMR and began mass production of first-generation drives in 2021. Building upon this success, Toshiba has now achieved a remarkable 31TB capacity by stacking 11 disks, also using SMR technology and improved signal processing techniques. The combination of MAMR and SMR enables Toshiba to pack more data into each disk, resulting in higher storage densities and capacities.

Collaborative Efforts and Industry Impact

Toshiba’s success in developing these high-capacity HDDs is not solely attributed to its own efforts. The company has collaborated with key partners in the industry, including Resonac Corporation, an HDD media manufacturer, and TDK Corporation, an HDD head manufacturer. These partnerships have been instrumental in advancing the recording technologies and ensuring the reliability and performance of the nearline HDDs.

The introduction of these groundbreaking storage solutions is expected to have a significant impact on various sectors, including cloud computing, data centers, and enterprise storage. As businesses and organizations continue to generate and rely on massive amounts of data, the demand for high-capacity, cost-effective storage solutions will only continue to grow. Toshiba’s 30TB+ nearline HDDs address this need, providing a scalable and efficient means of storing and managing vast volumes of data.

Pricing and Availability

While Toshiba has not yet disclosed specific pricing details for these next-generation HDDs, the company plans to start shipping test samples of HAMR-based drives in 2025. Given the advanced technology and significant storage capacity, these drives are expected to be competitively priced to meet the needs of cloud services and data centers. The availability of MAMR-based drives is already in progress, with mass production having commenced in 2021.

As Toshiba continues to refine and optimize these recording technologies, it is likely that we will see further advancements in storage capacities and performance in the coming years. The company’s commitment to innovation and its collaborative approach with industry partners position it well to maintain its leadership in the high-capacity data storage market.

Specifications

HAMR Technology: 32TB on 10 disks

MAMR Technology: 31TB on 11 disks

Recording Technology: Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR)

Collaborative Partners: Resonac Corporation (HDD media manufacturer), TDK Corporation (HDD head manufacturer)

HAMR Test Sample Availability: 2025

MAMR Mass Production Start: 2021

The development of these high-capacity nearline HDDs by Toshiba represents a significant milestone in the evolution of data storage solutions. With the ability to store over 30TB of data on a single drive, these HDDs have the potential to transform the way businesses and organizations manage and store their ever-growing volumes of digital information. As the demand for high-capacity storage continues to rise, Toshiba’s innovative solutions, powered by HAMR and MAMR technologies, are poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future of data storage.



