Topton AMD Ryzen 7 4800H mini PC now available from $675

Topton has this month introduced a new small form factor desktop computer to their range in the form of the small AMD Ryzen 4000H powered mini PC which measures just 7.6 x 7.6 x 1.8 inches in size. The Ryzen 5 4600H processor can be supported by up to 8 GB of RAM together with a 256 GB SSD. Or using the Ryzen 7 4800H processor, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 2TB of solid state storage, and/or a 2TB hard drive if preferred.

Both systems are equipped with Radeon Vega graphics and support connectivity via Wi-Fi 6.0 and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity. Wired connectivity is provided by 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A, 4 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x Gigabit Ethernet, 1 x 3.5mm mic and 1 x 3.5mm headphone.

The small desktop mini PC is priced from $675 and is available from online stores such as AliExpress, follow the links below for more details, pricing and full specifications.

Source : Liliputing : AndroidPC

