TopJoy Butterfly DES true color E-reader raises over $1 million

Thanks to a couple of successful crowdfunding campaigns the team behind the TopJoy Butterfly true color DES E-reader has raised over $1 million thanks to over nearly 5,000 backers. The unique color E-reader is equipped with a true color DES screen and an adjustable front reading light as well as supporting connectivity via both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and runs the Android 11 operating system.

Butterfly true color DES E-Reader from $179

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $179 or £130 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“TopJoy Butterfly is a full-featured, ultra-portable color e-book reader with 6 and 7.8-inch screen size options. Equipped with a true color DES screen, TopJoy Butterfly offers 300 PPI for black & white content and unparalleled 150 PPI for color. Powered by the Android 11 operating system, TopJoy Butterfly is a versatile reading pad for different file formats and popular reading apps that make your reading experience effortless. Included with a stylus with an eraser, TopJoy Butterfly 7.8 inch e-reader empowers you to read, sketch, and take notes while enhancing the full-color paper-like reading and writing experience. Portable, lightweight, and compact, it is the BEST GO-TO reading pad for everyday use!”

If the TopJoy Butterfly campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the TopJoy Butterfly color E-reader project checkout the promotional video below.

“TopJoy has adopted the latest Display Electronic Slurry (DES) technology for Butterfly. This revolutionary technology provides higher resolution than traditional e-ink displays for better clarity and a MARKET-LEADING 150 PPI color display. The vivid, real colors powered by DES tech results in a more paper-like experience that is great for artists, creative professionals, and everyday readers.”

“Featuring a true color DES screen, TopJoy Butterfly e-reader delivers up to 1404*1872 high resolution and better readability in both monochrome and color, presenting 300 PPI for a sharp and crisp display of black & white content. When using TopJoy, it’s just like holding a hardcover book, comfortable, clear and easy on the eyes yet more compact and convenient.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the color E-reader , jump over to the official TopJoy Butterfly crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

