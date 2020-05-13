Griffin titanium multitool

Casey Deming has created a new keychain multitool aptly named the Griffin Adventure Tool. Launched via Kickstarter this month the campaign has over 300 backers with still 29 days remaining and earlybird pledges for the stainless steel multitool are available from $28 or roughly £23. Offering a 30% saving of the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during August 2020

Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the multifunctional keychain tool which expands the range of multi-tools offered by Griffin. Available in either stainless steel or titanium the multitool is in available in multipacks.

“2020 is our 5th year as a business and this will be our 3rd Kickstarter. This means we have had a lot of time working out the bugs when it comes to design, manufacturing and fulfilling orders. We cannot control every unseen hiccup but we can 100% guarantee that we will do our best to keep our supporters happy and in the loop. We have partnered with both domestic and international manufacturers who are lined up and ready for mass production. Griffin Pocket Tool is committed to making sure every one of our backers is taken care of and is happy with their rewards!”

Source : Kickstarter

