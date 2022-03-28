Namisu Neo magnetic Titanium fountain pen

The fountain pen design team at NEO has returned to Kickstarter this month to launch their latest magnetic Titanium Fountain pen the Namisu Neo. The Neo comes with a stainless steel nib as standard but you can add a titanium nib to your pledge for an extra £40.

The titanium nibs provide more flexibility when compared to steel nibs offering greater line variation. The fountain pen is constructed in Germany, both the stainless steel and titanium nib offer a superb writing experience says NEO.

Magnetic Titanium fountain pen

“A futuristic sculpture than you can write with – this was the concept that we worked with when designing the Neo. The use of negative space through the barrel cut-out, as well as its clean lines and symmetry, give this pen its unique sculptural quality. The Neo is futuristic in aesthetics but also in function. We used a magnetic system to produce a satisfying click when closed, and to assist in aligning the cap and barrel. It is a writing instrument that looks and handles differently to any other pen.”

If the NEO crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the NEO magnetic Titanium fountain pen project watch the promotional video below.

“Made from Grade 5 titanium or aircraft-grade aluminium, both materials are precision-machined to exacting tolerances, for that weighty feel that only a full metal construction can offer. Most metal pens are made from thin sheet metal and are too light, but precision-machining involves cutting the shape of the pen from a solid bar of metal which results in a completely different feel when handling the pen—it’s similar to the solid feel of a high-end metal watch.”

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $81 or £60 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Titanium needs no introduction. On par with steel in terms of strength, but at half its weight, it is used in every performance application imaginable—from space rockets to triathlon bikes. It’s characteristic grey-brown tone makes it aesthetically pleasing and sets it apart from other metals. The Neo uses precision-machined Grade 5 titanium which is one of the hardest grades available.

A PVD coating has been applied to add even more scratch protection to your pen. PVD stands for Physical Vapor Deposition and involves fusing a very hard layer of titanium oxide to the pen body by vaporising the metal at high temperature under a vacuum.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the magnetic Titanium fountain pen, jump over to the official NEO crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

